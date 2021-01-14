Trending Stories
January 14, 2021
Ashley Resch Puts On A Busty Display In Front-Laced Crop Top
Instagram Models
Rachel Tsoumbakos

Instagram model Ashley Resch has teased her 951,000 followers with her latest revealing update. The post, which went live on Tuesday, January 12, featured her flaunting her enviable curves while wearing a crop top and jeans.

In the caption, she likened herself to the American breakfast cereal Fruity Pebbles before declaring that she was also "good" for her fans. As expected, they quickly agreed with the sentiment.

Pouting seductively for the photographer, Ashley faced the camera. She wore a uniquely-styled crop top that had panels of different colors. It was styled in a halter fashion, and additional strips of purple material hung down on one side of her midriff.

Thin laces snaked through loops at the front and crisscrossed over her chest. Considering Ashley had not pulled the lacings tight, plenty of her ample cleavage was on display.

Ashley teamed this with a pair of distressed denim jeans that sat low over her hips. Plenty of her flat stomach was on display and the pants clung to her form, accentuating her curvaceous hips.

Her long, golden locks were parted to the side and gentle curls tumbled down around her shoulders as she posed. She positioned herself against a white wall and leaned back against the white banister of the stairs on which she stood. Her arms rested on the railing behind her, which meant that her chest was thrust forward, further highlighting her assets.

Ashley's followers were quick to respond after she posted the images. Within 21 hours, the set had already gathered 16,000 likes and more than 190 comments from her dedicated supporters.

"So stunning babe," fellow Instagram sensation Rianna Conner Carpenter wrote.

"Dang I mean I'm more of a froot loops guys but I be cravin those too," a fan remarked in response to Ashley's breakfast cereal reference.

"You look great," another user stated.

"I like that top...!!!" a fourth person declared, also using a variety of emoji for added emphasis to their statement.

The most popular icons appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variations of the heart. However, the thumbs-up and kissing emoji also got a hearty workout by her admirers as well.

Ashley regularly captivates her intended audience when posting content to her social media account. As reported by The Inquisitr, she recently included a particularly racy topless shot that instantly got attention. Wearing nothing but a skimpy thong and scarf, the model stated in the caption that the image was "self-explanatory." However, this didn't stop her fans from voicing their praise.

