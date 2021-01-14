Qimmah Russo Flaunts Amazing Booty In Pink Shorts

Qimmah Russo gave her 1.6 million Instagram followers quite a treat on Tuesday, January 12, with a new post. The American fitness model and trainer took to the app to upload a couple of snapshots where she was clad in a skintight workout set that put her chiseled physique front and center.

Russo was photographed in what looked to be a gym as she struck two different poses for the camera. In the first, she faced the viewer while standing with her legs hips-width distance apart, highlighting her shapely quads. For the second, she turned her back to the photographer, showcasing her tight glutes. Russo looked over her shoulder, glancing at the lens with soft eyes and lips parted.

Russo wore a hot pink two-piece set that enhanced her flawless skin. It included a pair of booty shorts with a thick elastic band that rose above her navel, emphasizing the contrast between her slim waist and curvy lower body. On her torso, a matching sports bra hugged her chest while its low-cut neckline revealed her ample cleavage.

She wore her raven hair parted in the middle and styled in straight, long strands that fell to her low back.

Russo paired the photos with a caption stating that it is "ThiQQQ season." She urged her female fans to follow her fitness Instagram page -- which is reserved for women -- and added that the link in her bio has more information about her programs.

Within six hours of being posted, the slideshow attracted more than 21,700 likes and over 250 comments, proving it was a hit with her followers. They flocked to the comments section to shower Russo with compliments and also to engage with her caption.

"You the only one that do it right," one user wrote, adding the hashtag "Keep Going" at the end of the message.

"U definitely the reason for the season my luv," another one of her admirers replied.

"Good morning. You just brightened my day," a third fan chimed in.

"Yes indeed [two heart-eyes emoji] ThiQQQ is what it is and it was done naturally," a fourth follower added.

Russo seems to wow her fanbase no matter what she wears or does. Earlier this week, she stunned them when she shared an unusual photo in which she flaunted her dolled-up side, as The Inquisitr wrote. In it, she was captured from the back as she wore a white satin dress that outlined her curves. The angle emphasized her derriere while she pushed it out. The garment had a plunging V-shaped design that added elegance to the ensemble.