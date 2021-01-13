Dustin Diamond Hospitalized In Florida With 'Serious' Symptoms

Saved by the Bell alum Dustin Diamond has been hospitalized and he is facing a dire diagnosis. The 44-year-old former star of the 1990s teen TV sitcom is currently in a Florida hospital after he began suffering from pain "all over his body and a general sense of unease," according to TMZ. Diamond was taken to the hospital for testing and the tests will reportedly include a biopsy, the outlet reported.

'It's serious, but we don't know how serious yet," the actor's rep told Entertainment Weekly. "He's at an undisclosed hospital in Florida and will probably go home after treatments. We just want him to get well soon."

Sadly, Diamond's team said they fear he will be diagnosed with cancer.

"Cancer is likely the prognosis, though doctors are still running tests to figure out what is wrong," a rep told E! News.

While the rep did not give specifics on the type of cancer that doctors suspect Diamond could have, cancer does run in the actor's family. Diamond's mother died of breast cancer.

Getty Images | Jeffrey Phelps

Diamond played nerdy character Samuel "Screech" Powers in all four seasons of the NBC hit Saved by the Bell, as well as seven seasons of the spinoff, Saved by the Bell: The New Class. He also reprised the role of the quirky character for two TV movies but was the only original cast member not asked back for the recently launched Peacock reboot of the series.

The actor and comedian has reportedly been out of touch with most of his former castmates for years and once said he hadn't seen his former co-stars since he was 16 years old.

Diamond has made headlines over the years for his legal and financial troubles. He also burnt a bridge with some of his co-stars after he published the 2009 tell-all book Behind the Bell in which he told tales of the cast's alleged hookups, backstabbing, and rampant drug and alcohol use.

In a 2014 interview with The Associated Press, Diamond claimed he was betrayed by the ghostwriter when collaborating on the book. He also said he had changed since his days as a teen sitcom star more than 20 years ago.

"That's a hefty amount of time to traverse in growth," he said. "I've done a lot of stuff since I was 16. I made a lot of growth changes."

The Saved by the Bell revival stars Mario Lopez, Elizabeth Berkley, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, and Tiffani Thiessen. Lark Voorhies also made a last-minute, surprise return for the streaming series, which further upset Diamond's fans.