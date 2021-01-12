Trending Stories
January 12, 2021
Bru Luccas Gets Cheeky In A Minuscule Bikini On Instagram
Instagram Models
Kathryn Cook

Bru Luccas showed off one of her most notable assets in the most recent update that she shared on her Instagram feed. The model and fitness buff added the image to her page on January 12, and it's been earning her a ton of attention from fans.

Bru was captured with her backside facing the camera. She stood in the center of the frame, ensuring that her audience was treated to a great view of her bombshell body. Bru stood in ankle-deep water, gazing at a vast blue body of water. She had her feet spaced a few inches apart and draped her arms near her hips. She went back to her roots, rocking a skimpy bikini that did her nothing but favors.

On her upper half, Bru sported a black top, but only a tease of it could be seen because of her pose. It had a set of thin ties that were tight and worn a few inches below her shoulders, and the sexy look showed off her muscular arms and back. The garment was tied in a dainty bow in the middle of her back as its strings trailed down, nearly grazing her derriere.

Bru teamed the top with a pair of scanty bottoms that showed a lot more than they covered. There was only a piece of small triangular fabric on the top of her derriere, covering what was necessary to meet Instagram's guidelines while still showcasing her bronze booty and thighs. The garment was adorned with different colored beads, adding another racy element to the shot. Its sides were thin and tight on her hips, highlighting her trim midsection and waist.

Bru wore her long, dark locks down and wavy, and they spilled over the middle of her back.

In the caption, the model kept things simple, adding a single whale emoji. Within a matter of minutes, fans made their love of the shot known, and it's quickly earned over 76,000 likes and 400-plus comments. The overwhelming majority of Instagrammers commented on the update to let Bru know that she looks amazing.

"Absolutely wonderful and beautiful woman," one follower gushed, adding a series of red hearts at the end of their comment.

"That booty is amazing. Let me pick me jaw up off the floor," a second social media user commented.

"She truly is perfection," another fan added with a few flames.

"Talk about a VIEW! This is spectacular Miss Luccas," a fourth wrote.

