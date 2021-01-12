Trending Stories
January 12, 2021
Britney Spears Hits The Beach With Beau Sam Asghari While Wearing A Mask & Bikini
nsfw
Stacy Carey

Britney Spears seemingly has sunshine on her mind if her new Instagram upload is any indication of her current mood. On Tuesday afternoon, the pop star uploaded a snapshot showing her on a beach with her long-time boyfriend Sam Asghari and her 27.2 million followers were quick to react to it.

The photo showed Britney in a bikini as she frolicked with Sam on a sunny beach somewhere. The two-piece ensemble appeared to be a coral or pink color that had black accents along the side of the triangle top.

The bikini top revealed a hint of sideboob and fans could see her fit, flat tummy from the side as well. She styled her blond tresses in long, flowy waves that grazed the sand as she tilted her head back with her face toward the sun.

Sam was outfitted in a white tank top and dark-colored trunks, and it seemed that they both had on sunglasses. In addition, Britney and her beau also wore face masks for the snap.

The two sat on the sand facing one another. She leaned back and braced herself with her hands on the sand and it appeared that she arched her back slightly. Britney's legs were slung over his and the positioning seemed to emanate a fairly intimate vibe.

The caption signaled a love for getaways and a bit of encouragement that everybody stays safe. In just one hour, the post received about 183,000 likes along with 3,134 comments as Britney's admirers raved over the alluring snapshot.

"best post in years," one fan exclaimed.

"Omg that pose! Glory vibes for sure!!!! We Stan queeeen," another praised.

Many of Britney's fans wrote positive notes. However, a few others seemed to have questions. Some wondered if this photo really featured Sam and Britney, and a few questioned the length of her hair in comparison to other recent social media posts.

A handful of people also noted that it appeared that both Sam and Britney were wearing their face masks under their noses, which is not proper placement. Despite that, most of the singer's admirers seemed to love the snap.

"YOU BOTH LOOK GORGEOUS," a third user declared.

"AWWW THEY ARE SO CUTE TOGETHER," someone else raved.

There were also a lot of references to her Glory album that was originally released in 2016. Britney recently surprised fans by releasing a new cover as she hyped some updates and remixed added to the album.

The bathing suit that Britney wore in this new shot was not the same as what she wore in that updated Glory cover photo. Despite that, quite a few of her supporters seemed to see some similarities there and made their adoration for this sexy beach shot clear.

