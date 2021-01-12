Trending Stories
January 12, 2021
Camila Bernal Rocks Tiny Powder Blue Bikini In Bird's-Eye View Photos
Instagram Models
Manuella Libardi

Camila Bernal defied the winter cold on Tuesday, January 12, when she uploaded a new post to her Instagram account that sent temperatures soaring. The Latina bombshell teased her 1.5 million followers to a couple of snapshots that saw her enjoying a swimming pool in an itty-bitsy bikini that put her massive curves fully on display for all to see.

Both photos were taken from a bird's-eye view angle, fitting Bernal's entire body in the frame as she lay back in the shallow part of the pool. As she indicated via the geotag, she was enjoying some free time in Girardot, Colombia.

In the first snapshot, she faced the camera, showcasing her cleavage and wide hips. For the second, Bernal was seen on her stomach as her buns peeked above the water.

Bernal was wearing a cute two-piece bathing suit featuring a white print against a light blue background. It included a top with large triangles that were widely spaced on her chest. Her bottoms boasted a tiny thong that showed off her signature booty and thin straps that tied on the sides.

In the caption, Bernal invited her followers to take part in a simple contest for a chance to win $100. She announced that she would give the prize to the person who left the highest number of wave emoji in the comments section.

Her loyal fans were quick to react to the post. Within the first three hours, it has garnered more than 15,700 likes and upwards of 1,900 comments. While the comments section was filled with wave emoji of those who used the occasion to participate in her challenge, several admirers used the space to praise Bernal's photos, remarking on her curvaceous body and overall beauty.

"Wavyyy baby," one of her fans wrote, including several wave emoji, in addition to a peach Colombian flags.

"[T]hat smile can make anybody smile," replied another user.

"What a perfect flow you have," a third admirer chimed in.

"Dont need money. Just here to say Damn," added a fourth follower.

Bernal has made a name for herself thanks to the risqué posts that fill her Instagram feed. A recent example include a slideshow she shared on Monday, January 11, in which she posed sideways for the camera while wearing just a white tailored jacket and swimsuit bottoms, as The Inquisitr has previously noted. She was photographed leaning over a chair and arching her back, pushing her booty backward. Her bikini sat high on the sides, exposing her curvy hips and buns.

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.