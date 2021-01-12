Janet Jackson Honors Mary J. Blige's 50th Birthday With The Ultimate Friendship Photo

Janet Jackson took to Instagram to update fans with a throwback photo of herself. The music icon honored singer Mary J. Blige on her birthday and shared the ultimate friendship photo.

Jackson stunned in a black garment with a dark green shirt over the top. She left the attire completely unbuttoned except the top button. The shirt had long sleeves, which were rolled up. The "What Have You Done for Me Lately" hitmaker styled her long red hair in curls and appeared to be going for a chilled-back glam look.

Blige opted for a sleeveless black top that featured a small white turtleneck. The item of clothing had Balmain Paris written across the front in white capital letters and their signature logo underneath. The Grammy Award winner wrapped a jeweled Gucci belt around her waist and teamed her ensemble with tiny ripped black shorts with frayed hems. Blige accessorized with her trademark large gold hoop earrings, a studded bracelet, and big silver rings. She decorated her acrylic nails and wore her long, wavy hair down with a middle part. Blige has sported different colors over the years and was seen rocking blond locks for the occasion. The powerhouse vocalist is a fan of body art and showed off the tattoo on her upper right arm.

The duo were both captured in front of a plain black backdrop. Blige posed fairly side-on and placed one hand on her hip. Jacket directly faced the camera and flashed her radiant smile. She appeared to have tilted her head slightly closer to Blige, who also sported a happy expression.

In the span of five hours, Jackson's post racked up more than 106,000 likes and over 1,250 comments, proving to be very popular with her 5.3 million followers.

"Two legendary queens," one user wrote.

"So much cuteness in one photo, black women are so bomb," another person shared, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

"Powerful black ladies. Love you guys," remarked a third fan.

"This picture makes me incredibly happy," a fourth admirer commented.

This isn't the first time this image has been posted on social media. In August of 2019, Jackson uploaded the snapshot to Instagram, informing fans that they had "some good girl talk" at the Park Theater in Las Vegas, where her residency took place.

According to Famous Birthdays, Blige turned 50-years-old on January 11 and is the second most popular celebrity with the first name Mary.

Last month, Jackson used the same social media platform to wish Teyana Taylor a happy birthday, per The Inquisitr.