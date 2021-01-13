Trending Stories
TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

Instagram Models

Sara Underwood Sizzles In Shorts That Barely Cover Her Shapely Booty

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

January 13, 2021
'World's Hottest Nurse' Lauren Drain Stuns In A Crocheted Bikini & High Heels
Instagram Models
Kathryn Cook

Lauren Drain wowed in a bikini in her most recent Instagram update that she shared with her millions of fans, and the Tuesday afternoon post has been getting noticed for plenty of reasons.

Lauren was captured posing directly in the center of the frame. She appeared to be indoors as she stood in a living room, where there was a white couch beside her. The fitness coach had her feet spaced shoulder-width apart, and her chest was facing toward the camera. She placed one arm underneath her bust and bent the opposite at the elbow as she grabbed a few locks of hair between her fingers.

Lauren showed off her gym-honed figure in a skimpy, crocheted bikini that did her nothing but favors. On her upper half, she wore a top with impossibly small cups that could barely contain her voluptuous assets. The perimeter was lined with scalloped fabric, drawing even more attention to her bust. It also had a set of thin string sides that were tight on her toned shoulders and arms.

The suit's bottoms were just as hot and showed more than they covered. The sides had a set of triple strings that were tight on her hips, highlighting her tiny waist and midsection. The high-rise design of the bottoms also allowed Lauren to flaunt her muscular thighs and trim abs. The model also rocked a pair of high heels that took her look to another level. The trendy footwear had a peek-a-boo opening that exposed a tease of her toes, and the heel added a few inches to her frame.

Lauren wore her long blond locks with a deep side part, and they fell over her shoulders and back. She kept her accessories simple, adding only a small rubber band on her right wrist.

In the caption, Lauren revealed that there are only 58 spots left in her 2021 program, urging her followers to join while they can. Within a matter of minutes, the update amassed more than 9,700 likes and 90-plus comments. Some social media users complimented Lauren on her body while a few more asked questions about her plan.

"Oh my my my.. Simply amazingly beautiful," one follower gushed alongside a series of flames.

"Do we have the option to start program today if we sign up today?" a second social media user asked.

"Looking amazing as always! By the end of 2021 I plan to invest in your program as one of my 10 goals to achieve this year," a third wrote. "I've always believed in you, and hope the drive that you have to succeed never dwindles, although I don't see that happening. You're a motivated, goal driven machine girl!"

Latest Headlines

Sarah Ferguson Quips 'I'm A Granny' After Daughter Eugenie Gives Birth To A Baby Boy

February 18, 2021

Joe Biden Is Lying About His Authority Over Student Loan Debt, Former Congressional Candidate Says

February 18, 2021

Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Buxom Curves, Shares Decision To Accentuate Curves

February 18, 2021

Mitt Romney Urges Republicans To Affirm Joe Biden Won Legitimately

February 18, 2021

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

February 18, 2021

Alessandra Ambrosio Splashes In The Waves, Looks Like A Goddess In Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.