Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

Instagram Models

Sara Underwood Sizzles In Shorts That Barely Cover Her Shapely Booty

January 12, 2021
Former 'The Challenge' Star Mattie Breaux Flaunts Curves In Purple Bikini & Snow Boots: 'Ice Ice Baby'
nsfw
Rachel Dillin

Former The Challenge star Mattie Breaux showcased her enviable curves in a chilly situation for her latest Instagram post. The reality TV star wore a bikini while surrounded by snow, and she appeared to be having fun while doing it.

Mattie stood in a snowy setting filled with evergreen, snow-dusted trees and a ground covered with frozen white flakes. She didn't quite appear to be ready for such frigid conditions, posing in a skimpy purple bikini. The top featured two cups with underwires that connected in the middle, revealing a bit of cleavage and underboob. The matching bottoms dipped low in the front, rising with thin pieces of fabric over her hips, cutting in slightly to their curve. The two-piece left a large expanse of her flat stomach exposed while highlighting her nipped-in waist and curves.

In one hand, Mattie held a long, colorful snowboard. The pose highlighted her toned shoulders and arms, revealing a light-colored manicure on her fingernails. She accessorized with several rings and a pair of big blue snow goggles that she wore on her forehead above her eyes. She looked off to the side with her full red lips open.

Mattie's long, raven locks hung in straight layers over her shoulder and down her back. She wore lavender lace-up snow boots on her feet, with bits of fur visible out of the tops around her calves.

In her caption, Mattie used the lyrics from a popular Vanilla Ice song. At least 12,000 Instagram users hit the like button expressing their appreciation of the sexy photo. More than 230 also composed a positive comment.

"Wow! It makes me cold just looking at you. I love that suit, though," one fan enthused, adding a snowflake and snowman to the comment.

"Mattie, you are the only Breaux I would like to call my right hand. Get it? You look hot and cold all at once. Very sexy," a second follower replied along with several flames alternated with snowflakes.

"Hahaha, woman. I'd have paid to see you strap your frozen half-naked behind into that board and aim downhill!" a third Instagram user joked, including a laughing-crying smiley.

"Just naturally snowboarding in a bikini, Insta women make me laugh. It's sexy, though," a fourth devotee exclaimed, with several laughing smilies.

Over the holidays, Mattie treated her fans to a photo of herself all dressed up for Christmas in a candy cane striped dress while suggestively holding mistletoe over her head, The Inquisitr reported.

Latest Headlines

Frida Aasen Smolders As She Goes Braless Under Open Blazer

February 18, 2021

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

February 18, 2021

Sarah Ferguson Quips 'I'm A Granny' After Daughter Eugenie Gives Birth To A Baby Boy

February 18, 2021

Joe Biden Is Lying About His Authority Over Student Loan Debt, Former Congressional Candidate Says

February 18, 2021

Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Buxom Curves, Shares Decision To Accentuate Curves

February 18, 2021

Mitt Romney Urges Republicans To Affirm Joe Biden Won Legitimately

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.