Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

Instagram Models

Sara Underwood Sizzles In Shorts That Barely Cover Her Shapely Booty

January 12, 2021
Wednesday's 'General Hospital' Spoilers: Sonny Asks Questions While Jason & Brick Face 'The Family'
TV
Stacy Carey

During Wednesday's episode of General Hospital, spoilers promise more with Sonny and his amnesia. This week it was revealed that he did survive the fall from the bridge. As he tries to figure out who he is and where he belongs, SheKnows Soaps notes that Jason and Brick will deal with mob-related business in Port Charles.

Eddie, the man who found Sonny, helped as much as he could and insisted on heading to the emergency room. The General Hospital sneak peek for the January 13 episode reveals that Sonny will have a big question for the staff there. He will ask if anybody is looking for him.

As General Hospital viewers know, there have been plenty of people looking for him. Jason and Carly both spent quite a bit of time near where the bridge collapsed looking for him. The authorities were anxious to track him down too, as they quickly determined that Sonny had been there with Julian.

However, chances seem good that the staff at the ER won't realize who Sonny is or that there have been plenty of people looking for him. That might seem like a bit of a stretch, considering that this was a pretty big deal in the area. Despite that, all signs point toward Sonny remaining unaware of his identity for now.

Maurice Benard plays Sonny Corinthos on 'General Hospital'
ABC | Todd Wawrychuk

As Sonny gets care at the ER, Jason will reach out to Brick for help. With Sonny gone, Jason needs to show strength so the other mob families in the area don't try to make any big moves. Cyrus is already an issue, and Jason certainly won't want to cede ground to any other adversaries.

The General Hospital sneak peek for the next show indicates that Jason will explain that "The Family" needs a favor. It seems that Brick will reply that's why he's there, and it has previously been shared that the two men will be working together.

At some point after this upcoming meeting, the two men will seemingly visit a storage unit together. General Hospital teasers signal that there may be a major surprise coming during this visit and fans will be anxious to learn more.

On the surface, Sonny having amnesia isn't necessarily a compelling soapy twist, as it is a frequently used soap opera challenge. Can the General Hospital writers come up with a way to differentiate this so that it will hook viewers and keep them coming back to see what's next? Everybody will see some developments play out on Wednesday and all signs point towards this taking a while to cross the finish line.

Latest Headlines

Frida Aasen Smolders As She Goes Braless Under Open Blazer

February 18, 2021

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

February 18, 2021

Sarah Ferguson Quips 'I'm A Granny' After Daughter Eugenie Gives Birth To A Baby Boy

February 18, 2021

Joe Biden Is Lying About His Authority Over Student Loan Debt, Former Congressional Candidate Says

February 18, 2021

Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Buxom Curves, Shares Decision To Accentuate Curves

February 18, 2021

Mitt Romney Urges Republicans To Affirm Joe Biden Won Legitimately

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.