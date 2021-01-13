Trending Stories
January 13, 2021
Russian Politician Claims Democrats Are Pushing Impeachment Because They Are 'Afraid' Of Donald Trump
Donald Trump
Tyler MacDonald

First Deputy Chairman of the Russian Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs Vladimir Dzhabarov, a veteran KGB officer, told TASS on Tuesday that the Democratic push for impeaching Donald Trump again is motivated by fear of his political future.

"This is being done with the only goal to remove Trump from the country's political life forever because more than 70 million Americans had voted for him, and this is a very big number of voters," he said.

"Trump had a political future and he did not hide that he was not going to leave politics. The Democrats are afraid of this. That's why they are trying at any cost to deprive him as a political leader of any chance to return to politics."
Per CTV News, Trump faces one impeachment charge — "incitement of insurrection" — for his alleged role in the riots at the U.S. Capitol last week. The resolution claimed that the head of state has shown evidence that he will remain a threat to democracy, national security, and the Constitution.

The Democratic-led House of Representatives is also set to approve a resolution that urges Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th amendment and remove Trump from office. According to CTV News, Pence is not likely to take such action, although a source close to him purportedly claimed he is not ruling out the possibility.

U.S. President Donald Trump listens while meeting with women small business owners in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on March 27, 2017 in Washington, D.C.
Getty Images | Andrew Harrer

According to Dzhabarov, the storming of the Capitol on January 6 fueled Democratic fears of Trumpism, which he suggested is not set to disappear anytime soon.

"So, they want to impeach the leader of this movement and the de facto president," he said.

Dzhabarov predicted that Democrats would not be successful in impeaching Trump and suggested that the Republican Party would be the deciding factor. The veteran KGB agent argued that the GOP does not want to tarnish its name with another impeachment scandal on its record. Notably, Trump would be the first American president to be impeached twice if he is charged by the process.

Another opponent of impeaching Trump is legal analyst Jonathan Turley. As The Inquisitr reported, the attorney contended that seeking to remove the head of state from office for incitement would harm the standards for impeachment and free speech and damage the Constitution. Turley said that Trump's comments are protected by the First Amendment and explained his remarks before the riots do not meet the United States criminal code criteria for incitement.

Conversely, CNN legal analyst Elie Honig argued that Trump's comments provide the foundation for charging him with inciting violence. However, he added that the case would be a difficult one to make.

