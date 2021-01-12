Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

Instagram Models

Sara Underwood Sizzles In Shorts That Barely Cover Her Shapely Booty

January 12, 2021
Ashley Resch Stops Traffic On Rodeo Drive While Clad In A Plunging Bodysuit
Instagram Models
Kathryn Cook

Ashley Resch literally stopped traffic in the most recent update that she shared on her Instagram page. The shot was shared on her feed on January 12, and it's been getting noticed for plenty of reasons.

The social media influencer was captured in the center of the frame. According to the geotag, she was at iconic Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, California. It looked to be a perfect day and there was not a cloud in the sky. Ashley stood in the street, and in her caption, she mentioned that she was "stopping traffic." Ashley posed in the center of a crosswalk, striking a confident pose with one hand on her hip as she held a designer bag in the opposite. There was a storefront at her back and a row of palm trees that lined the sidewalk behind her.

The model showed off her killer figure in a curve-hugging bodysuit that did her nothing but favors. The garment was black and had a plunging neckline that dipped down her chest, exposing her ample bust. It had long sleeves that were tight on her slender arms, and the piece was also tight on Ashley's midsection, highlighting her tiny waist and frame.

The bottom of the outfit was equally as hot and was cut like a swimsuit. The sides were worn high on her hips, allowing her to flaunt her shapely thighs, which were covered by tattoos. A piece of fabric ran down the middle of Ashley's leg, connecting to a pair of over-the-knee boots.

Ashley styled her long, dark locks with a middle part and loose waves that tumbled over her shoulders and back. She added a pair of trendy aviators as her only other visible accessory.

As of this writing, the post has only been live on the model's feed for a short time, but it's already earned more than 700 likes and a handful of comments. Some social media users complimented Ashley on her amazing figure, while a few more used emoji instead of words to express their opinions.

"No matter where I go, I cannot find someone beautiful like you," one follower gushed, adding a series of clapping hand and red heart emoji.

"Beautiful photo, the body is just super, do you agree with me?" a second fan asked.

"I don't know why i'm telling but you are so beautiful," a third commented, with the addition of a few flames.

"Yasss queeen, causing traffic jams," one more wrote on the fiery shot.

Latest Headlines

Frida Aasen Smolders As She Goes Braless Under Open Blazer

February 18, 2021

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

February 18, 2021

Sarah Ferguson Quips 'I'm A Granny' After Daughter Eugenie Gives Birth To A Baby Boy

February 18, 2021

Joe Biden Is Lying About His Authority Over Student Loan Debt, Former Congressional Candidate Says

February 18, 2021

Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Buxom Curves, Shares Decision To Accentuate Curves

February 18, 2021

Mitt Romney Urges Republicans To Affirm Joe Biden Won Legitimately

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.