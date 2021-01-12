Chloe Saxon Poses Provocatively In A Skimpy Black Bikini In Dubai: 'Wish You Were Here'

Chloe Saxon smoldered in the most recent Instagram shared that she added to her feed. The model and social media influencer took to her account on January 12, sharing two images where she was photographed while posing in the same sexy attire.

In the first image, Chloe was captured while sprawled out on a turquoise towel. According to the geotag, she was at Nammos Dubai. The sun was shining over the model's fit figure, and the backdrop featured several tall palm trees that gave the image even more of a tropical feel. Chloe parted her lips and gazed at the camera as she struck a seductive pose. The model popped her booty and draped one arm over her head.

In the second photo in the set, Chloe rested her head in her hand and put the opposite hand on the top of her booty.

Chloe wore a simple black bikini that allowed her to show off her bombshell curves. The top of the suit had a set of tiny triangular cups that were tight on her bust, covering what was necessary to meet Instagram's guidelines while still showing off a ton of cleavage. The bottoms of the cups rode high on her chest and teased some underboob.

The lower half of the swimsuit was just as hot and had thin string sides that stretched over her midsection, highlighting her tiny frame. The high-rise design of the swimwear also left her shapely thighs and the rose tattoo on her hip in full view.

Chloe styled her silky, dark locks with a side part and her straight mane spilled over her shoulders and back. She also sported a pair of silver hoop earrings that were lined with diamonds, providing her look with just the right amount of bling.

Fans have been loving the upload so far, and it quickly earned more than 14,000 likes and 300 comments in a few short hours. Most users complimented Chloe on her figure while a few more told her to enjoy the getaway.

"Hottest woman on ig, no questions asked," one follower gushed, adding a series of flames and hearts at the end of their comment.

"Stunning beautiful lady wow. You are flawless," a second fan chimed in.

"Wow you look amazing so pretty," a third individual wrote alongside a few flower emoji.

"You are incredibly beautiful! What an amazing post! Thank you so much," a fourth person commented.