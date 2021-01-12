Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

Instagram Models

Sara Underwood Sizzles In Shorts That Barely Cover Her Shapely Booty

January 12, 2021
'Bold And The Beautiful' Spoilers For Tuesday: Zoe Sees Red After Paris Reveals Zende's Kiss
TV
Tracey Johnson

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, January 12, reveal that Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) will be furious when she learns that her sister defied her. Paris Buckingham (Diamond White) is staying in Los Angeles and taking the job.

The daily spoilers promise that Zoe will see red when she learns that Paris and Zende Forrester Dominguez (Delon de Metz) shared their first kiss.

Zoe Unleashes Her Wrath

Zoe will be furious when Paris tells her that she will be taking the position at Forrester Foundation. The model had warned her sibling that she didn't want her upending her life. It appears as if they have a history of similar incidents, and she had enough of it.

Zoe feels that she put in the effort to make a life for herself in L.A. She works at a famous fashion house and is engaged to a powerful man, and doesn't need her sister's interference. Paris had reluctantly given in to her demands but has since changed her mind after speaking to Zende.

Paris has decided to make a future for herself and doesn't need her big sister's support. She's sure that she can make it on her own because she has so many people rooting for her. Besides Zende, Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) has also told her that he thinks that she's a perfect fit for the company.

Zoe doesn't want to listen to Paris's side of the story. She only wants her to make her living elsewhere. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that she will be shocked when she hears the news from her sibling.

Paris Unknowingly Taunts Zoe

Paris may never forget the moment when a young designer tore down the hallway after her. Zende chased her as she was leaving Forrester Creations because he needed to tell her something. He told the social worker that he wanted her to take the job and to stay in L.A. He also wanted to get to know her better.

The social worker was so touched by his effort that she leaned in and kissed him. Zende responded and was wowed by their embrace. He then encouraged her to take the position and promised that they would face Zoe together.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Paris will unknowingly taunt Zoe when she tells her about the kiss. She confides that Zende is one of the reasons why she's staying. She and the designer shared a romantic moment and she wants to see where it takes them.

Paris doesn't know that her sibling has a thing for Zende. The model and the designer used to flirt before Carter asked Zoe to marry him. Since then, Zende has backed off and paid far more attention to the pink-haired social worker.

Latest Headlines

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

February 18, 2021

Sarah Ferguson Quips 'I'm A Granny' After Daughter Eugenie Gives Birth To A Baby Boy

February 18, 2021

Joe Biden Is Lying About His Authority Over Student Loan Debt, Former Congressional Candidate Says

February 18, 2021

Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Buxom Curves, Shares Decision To Accentuate Curves

February 18, 2021

Mitt Romney Urges Republicans To Affirm Joe Biden Won Legitimately

February 18, 2021

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.