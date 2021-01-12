Trending Stories
January 12, 2021
Aleja Gomez Drops Jaws In Skimpy Red Bikini
Instagram Models
Amanda Lynne

Aleja Gomez didn't hold back in her most recent Instagram upload on Monday. The stunning model showed off her insane physique as she rocked an eye-popping ensemble.

In the sexy snap, Aleja dropped the jaws of her followers as she opted for a skimpy red bikini. The teeny top included a deep neckline with strappy cups, which flaunted her colossal cleavage. The straps also put her toned arms and shoulders in the spotlight.

The matching bikini bottoms included two sets of straps that rested high over her voluptuous hips and clung to her tiny waist as they accentuated her thick thighs and round booty in the process. She accessorized the style with multiple chains around her neck and bracelets on her wrist.

Aleja posed with one leg in front of the other and her knee slightly bent. She had her back arched and placed one hand behind her head. Her other hand grabbed at her bottoms and pulled them out away from her body while giving a steamy stare into the camera.

In the background, a concrete walkway could be seen. Some potted green plants were also lined up next to her as the sunlight illuminated her bronzed skin.

In the caption of the post, Aleja wished her fans a good morning. She also added a bright yellow sunshine emoji for emphasis.

Her long, dark hair was parted in the middle. The locks were styled in loose waves that spilled over both of her shoulders. Her bangs also hung in her face.

Aleja has amassed more than 634,000 followers on Instagram. Many of those supporters didn't hesitate to share their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 10,000 times within a day after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 220 remarks about the pic during that time.

"You're beautiful," one follower gushed.

"God bless you always," stated another.

"God keep you more beautiful each day," a third social media user wrote.

"You are so beautiful. I love you," a fourth comment read.

The model doesn't appear to have any qualms about showing some skin in her racy online photos. She's often seen rocking revealing outfits that fit tightly on her toned body.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Aleja recently piqued the interest of her followers when she wore a sporty lingerie set while sitting on a trampoline. To date, that post has reeled in more than 9,500 likes and over 150 comments.

