January 13, 2021
Nata Lee Rocks Lacy Black Lingerie That Leaves Little To The Imagination
Instagram Models
Kim Smith

Blond bombshell Nata Lee knows how to get attention. On Tuesday, she shared a photo on Instagram that got her 1.6 million followers talking. She sported a set of black lace lingerie that left little to the imagination.

Nata's bra had low-cut cups that left a good deal of her breasts exposed. The number also had a horizontal strap that went across her upper chest, drawing the eye to her cleavage. Her panties were tiny and featured a small piece of lace that went between her legs, as well as thin straps that sat high on her hips.

For her accessories, Nata went with a belly piercing, and she wore her wavy hair down around her shoulders.

The popular influencer was in the bathroom for the photo. A framed mirror hung on the wall above a counter housing a basin, which was next to a tub that had two photos hanging above it.

Nata perched her booty on the corner of the counter while resting one foot on the edge of the tub. Her other leg was down in front of her. She held one hand in her hair while she balanced on her other hand. With her legs slightly parted, the provocative pose showcased her shapely pins and the curve of her booty. Her voluptuous chest and chiseled abs were also on display. A large tattoo on the side of her hip called attention to her toned right thigh. Nata's skin appeared smooth in the light as she looked downward.

Nata's followers seemed to be impressed with the post, as it racked up more than 23,000 likes within an hour of going live. Many of her fans had nothing but good things to say about the alluring picture.

"Wow this shot is heart attack You really are of absolute beauty and sensitivity," one admirer wrote, adding a heart-eye and kiss emoji.

"Damn girl, it doesn't get any better than u!!!!! So so hot," a second Instagram user chimed in.

"Mind blowing beautiful look. Excellent still. Excellent work," a third fan added, with numerous pink heart emoji.

"Irresistibly Beautiful and extremely sexy," a fourth follower commented.

Nata shared another snap earlier in the month where she showed off her incredible cleavage and hourglass shape while wearing a white bikini. The snap was cropped just below her shoulders as she was captured from the front. With her legs spread, she struck a provocative pose while sitting on the hood of a red Ferrari.

