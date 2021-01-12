Camila Oliveira Poses With Her Legs Apart In A Bikini On Octagon: 'Back To Fight Island 3.0'

UFC octagon girl Camila Olivera treated her Instagram followers to a sexy shot of herself posing at Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

The model sat on the edge of an octagon with her legs spread apart. She held her hands between her legs, revealing several bracelets and rings. Camila wore a deep burgundy bikini top with cups connected in the center with a ring and straps wrapped around her neck in a halter style. The swimwear showcased a hint of her voluptuous cleavage. She paired it with matching burgundy and orange striped bottoms that dipped low in the front, showcasing her rock-hard abs and nipped-in waist.

Camila's long, toned legs hung over the edge. Her feet were bare, and she had her toes pointed. The model wore her long brunette hair in a high ponytail at the crown of her head, and the lengths tumbled down her back with a few pieces hanging over one shoulder. She accessorized with light sunglasses and a variety of necklaces of different lengths. Camila looked off to one side with her full lips slightly open.

The background of the shot featured a large building with external stairs. Several tropical palm trees also blew in the wind.

In the caption, Camila announced she was back at the site of the UFC's recent events, and her followers showed her a lot of love for the photo and her upcoming appearance. At least 11,500 Instagram users hit the like button, and more than 100 took a moment to compose an uplifting comment.

"Whoa! You are so beautiful!! Just a few friends scrappin'" one follower replied, using a red heart-eye, flame, and rose emoji to complete the comment.

"Okay, I see you. You are my favorite octagon girl. You are the cherry on the cake," a second follower declared, adding matching emoji to the message.

"Welcome back. I get to finally attend the event! I'll wave at you, so don't worry. I'm so excited! I can't wait to see your sexy self carrying the numbers between rounds," a third devotee enthused along with hearts and flames.

"Wow! I can't wait for the upcoming cards. Gonna be bangers. You look amazing, Camila," a fourth Instagram user replied, adding a bomb and fist.

Camila recently tantalized her followers with a sensual shot of herself in Las Vegas, where she posed in a long V-neck gown, exposing her cleavage and bralette, The Inquisitr reported.