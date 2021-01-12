Donny Osmond Thrills Fans With Big Baby News: 'We Have A Dozen!'

Donny Osmond shared some special news about his family with his fans. The 63-year-old "Puppy Love" singer has announced that he has welcomed his 12th grandchild, a baby boy named Christian.

In a sweet Instagram slideshow, the proud grandpa shared a black and white photo of the newborn swaddled in a white blanket. A second snap showed proud parents Don and Jessi Osmond gazing at their newborn. A final photo featured the couple's older sons welcoming their new baby brother.

In the caption, Donny revealed that the baby was born two weeks ago and is Don and Jessi's fourth son. The Vegas veteran also noted that he and his wife Debbie officially have a dozen grandchildren now and that they are already "in love" with the newborn.

Donny first announced the impending baby news in August, and fans have been waiting to hear an update. In response to the singer's photo share, fans reacted with congratulatory messages.

"Grandchildren are the greatest gift. Congratulations!" one fan wrote.

"Congratulations, there is nothing better than grandkids," another added.

"You & Debbie are truly blessed," a third fan chimed in. "You can have your own baseball team now with your 12 Grandkids. 'Cheaper By The Dozen.'"

"Lovely news! Congratulations to Don and Jessi! Proud Bapa!" another wrote, in reference to Donny's grandpa nickname.

Donny and his wife have five sons. In addition to Don Jr., they are parents to grown sons Jeremy James, Brandon Michael, Christopher Glenn, and Joshua Davis. The couple first became grandparents in 2005 when Donny was just 47 years old. Their son Jeremy and his wife Melissa welcomed their son Dylan. According to Hello! At the time, Donny admitted he loved being "one of the youngest grandpas around."

The grandkids have come in quick succession over the past 15 years. In 2012, Don. Jr even surprised his teary-eyed dad with an early Father's Day gift when he appeared on the CBS chatfest The Talk.

"I wanted to take a minute to say I'm very grateful and I feel blessed that I had the opportunity to break you into fatherhood," he said, per Us Weekly. "I wasn't the first to make you a grandfather, but Jessica and I have your fifth grandbaby."

It's no surprise that family man Donny is a doting grandpa The former teen idol regularly shares photos of his grandchildren on his social media page, and once flew home to Utah following his Vegas residency show at the Flamingo Hotel and Casino so he could cheer for his grandson in his 7th-grade football game.