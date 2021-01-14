Trending Stories
January 14, 2021
Nata Lee Flaunts Pert Derriere While Posing On A Boat In Tantalizing Photo
Instagram Models
Nicole Moore

On Tuesday, January 12, Russian model and professional DJ Nata Lee made the workweek a little more exciting by sharing a sizzling snap with her 5.9 million Instagram followers.

The photo showed the 21-year-old posing on a boat floating on a body of water. Buildings, a large ferris wheel, and a bridge could be seen in the background, as well as a clear sky.

For the picture, Nata lay on her stomach and used her elbows to prop herself up. She pressed her cheek against her hand and looked directly at the camera lens, flashing her radiant smile.

Nata opted to wear a long-sleeved white shirt which draped off one shoulder. She paired the top with white mesh bikini bottoms which put her pert derriere on full display. Her audience also had a good view of the sizable black-ink tattoo of a seahorse on her thigh. The model kept the look relatively simple and accessorized with only a pair of sunglasses.

Nata's long honey-colored hair appeared tousled and windblown, giving her even more sex appeal. She also sported her signature white-tipped French manicure.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation directed her followers to click the URL in her Instagram bio.

The provocative shot appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 97,000 likes. Quite a few of Nata's followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

"You look wonderful," gushed one fan, adding both a heart-eye and a kissing face emoji to the end of the comment.

"You look very beautiful," added a different devotee.

"Cool I think you are the most beautiful one," remarked another admirer, along with a pink heart and a kissing face emoji.

"You are beautiful sweetie perfect," chimed in a fourth social media user.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Nata has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her posts consist of her in revealing ensembles which leave very little to the imagination.

For instance, she recently uploaded a picture on her secondary Instagram account, in which she wore a plunging yellow bra and a pair of unzipped low-rise blue jeans. That post has been liked over 70,000 times since it was shared.

