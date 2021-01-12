Andrea Garcia Shows Off Incredible Booty In Sporty Gray Panties

Andrea Garcia let it all hang out in her latest Instagram share on Monday. The voluptuous model flaunted plenty of skin as she posed seductively for the camera.

In the racy shot, Andrea looked hotter than ever as she showed off her incredible body in a pair of sporty gray panties. The lingerie was cut high over her curvaceous hips and featured a white, elastic waistband that wrapped tightly around her slim midsection. The garment also accentuated her pert posterior and shapely thighs in the process.

She added a barely there gray tank top to the ensemble as well. The thin straps showcased the model's toned arms and shoulders. The top included a scooped neckline which revealed her enormous cleavage and gave fans a peek at some sideboob as well. Her flat tummy and rock-hard abs were also on full display in the pic.

Andrea stood in a hallway with her body turned slightly to the side. She arched her back and pushed her booty out as she placed one leg in front of the other. One of her hands was pressed against a nearby white wall. The other hung at her side as she pulled her shoulders back and tilted her head while giving a sultry stare into the camera.

Her long, dark hair was parted in the center. The locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that hung down her back and spilled over her shoulders.

Andrea's over 2 million followers didn't waste any time showing their appreciation for the sexy shot by clicking the like button more than 70,000 times within the first day after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 1,000 remarks about the pic during that time.

"Each photo of you is an allegory of beauty," one follower stated.

"I can't find the right word to describe so much beauty OMG cute," another wrote.

"In this one if you look very very good," a third social media user declared.

"Beautiful," a fourth person commented.

The model never seems to be shy when it comes to flashing her hourglass physique in her online snaps. She's often seen sporting sexy styles such as skimpy lingerie, tight bathing suits, barely there tops, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Andrea recently grabbed her followers' attention when she posed in a revealing black crop top and a pair of skintight leather pants. To date, that post has racked up more than 51,000 likes and over 660 comments.