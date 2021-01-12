Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

Instagram Models

Sara Underwood Sizzles In Shorts That Barely Cover Her Shapely Booty

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

January 12, 2021
Genesis Lopez Flaunts Killer Curves In Extremely Tiny Orange Bikini
Instagram Models
Jona Jaupi

American bombshell Genesis Lopez left her 4.8 million Instagram followers stunned on Tuesday, January 12, when she shared some sexy new photos of herself clad in a bikini.

The 28-year-old influencer captured herself in the mirror with her phone for the two-slide series as she struck some eye-catching poses that called attention to her killer figure.

In the first frame, she sat back on her heels, her body facing the camera. She wore a sweet smile on her face and tilted her head slightly to her left while staring at her phone's screen. She posed similarly in the second slide, except that time, she tugged on her bottoms with her right hand.

Her long brunette locks were flipped to the left and appeared to be in their natural wavy state as they fell over her back and shoulders. She wore her nails short and natural.

The bombshell put her hourglass figure on show in a scanty orange bikini. Her top, which featured two thin straps that tied around her neck and back, was designed with tiny triangular cups that could barely contain her assets, giving way to a massive view of cleavage and sideboob.

The set's matching bottoms, which looked to be a thong style, also provided minimal coverage as they flaunted her curvy hips and thighs. Furthermore, the thin high-cut side straps were lifted up past her hipbones, calling attention to her chiseled core.

Genesis accessorized the poolside look with a dainty necklace and matching stud earrings.

In the post's caption, she engaged with her fans, telling them she missed them and asking how they were doing. She also provided some updates on her home life, stating that she has been busy with organizing and cleaning.

Tuesday's photo set amassed more than 70,000 likes in just three hours after going live. Additionally, more than 600 social media users commented under the post to compliment Genesis on her body, stunning looks, and minuscule swimsuit.

"Starting off 2021 strong," one individual wrote.

"You are a sight for sore eyes," chimed in another admirer, adding numerous heart-eye symbols to their comment.

"Wow! You are looking great," a third fan asserted.

"You are insanely stunning," praised a fourth user, following their words with a string of fire and red heart emoji.

The bombshell has wowed her Instagram fans with plenty of breathtaking posts in the past. On December 30, she shared some images in which she rocked a teal bikini top and brown thong bottoms, an ensemble which accentuated her chest and booty. That content has received more than 134,000 likes, to date.

Latest Headlines

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

February 18, 2021

Sarah Ferguson Quips 'I'm A Granny' After Daughter Eugenie Gives Birth To A Baby Boy

February 18, 2021

Joe Biden Is Lying About His Authority Over Student Loan Debt, Former Congressional Candidate Says

February 18, 2021

Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Buxom Curves, Shares Decision To Accentuate Curves

February 18, 2021

Mitt Romney Urges Republicans To Affirm Joe Biden Won Legitimately

February 18, 2021

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.