January 14, 2021
Cindy Prado Flaunts Pert Derriere In Skimpy Swimsuit While Posing Poolside
Instagram Models
Nicole Moore

On Tuesday, January 12, American model Cindy Prado shared a series of stunning snaps with her 1.9 million Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 28-year-old posing poolside on what appeared to be a balcony overlooking palm trees and a beautiful body of water. Outdoor furniture could also be seen in the background.

Cindy stunned in a bright red bikini from the company White Fox Boutique. The skimpy swimsuit featured a plunging top and a pair of high-cut bottoms. The tiny two-piece accentuated her incredible curves, toned midsection, and lean legs. She piled on the accessories, wearing layered necklaces, stacked rings, and a bracelet.

Cindy's wavy honey-colored locks looked tousled and windblown. She also sported a chic white-tipped French manicure.

In the first image, Cindy sat on the edge of the pool and dipped her feet in the water. She turned her body away from the photographer, flaunting her pert derriere. She looked over her shoulder to focus her gaze on the camera lens, as she touched her upper arm.

She altered her position for the following photo by facing forward and sitting with her legs spread. She placed both of her hands on her foot and continued to look at the camera with her mouth slightly open.

Cindy showed off her backside once again in the third shot. The fourth photo showed her tugging on her bikini bottoms, as she lowered her gaze. For the final picture, she stood with one of her knees bent and gave her audience a good view of her curvaceous profile.

According to the geotag, the pictures were taken in Tulum Beach, Mexico.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation made reference to her long locks and noted that she did not "pack a hair brush." She added, however, that she did bring plenty of swimwear from White Fox Boutique.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 30,000 likes. Quite a few of Cindy's followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

"Such a BABEEE," wrote one fan.

"You are so beautiful ma'am," added a different devotee, along with numerous orange heart emoji.

"You're so pretty," remarked another admirer, adding both a red rose and a pink heart emoji to the end of the comment.

"You don't have to apologize for a beautiful and sexy natural hairstyle," chimed in a fourth Instagram user, seemingly in reference to Cindy's caption.

