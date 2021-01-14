Trending Stories
TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Instagram Models

Sara Underwood Sizzles In Shorts That Barely Cover Her Shapely Booty

US Politics

Mitch McConnell Will 'Pay' For Years For Failing To Convict Donald Trump, Attorney Says

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

January 14, 2021
Tuesday's 'General Hospital' Spoilers: Jax Opens Up To Josslyn & Maxie Presents A Plan To Nina
TV
Stacy Carey

During Tuesday's episode of General Hospital, spoilers indicate that Jax will reconnect with Josslyn over his concerns regarding her safety. He is worried about whether she can stay safe in Port Charles with the mob drama escalating. While they've talked about this before, he's still worried and it seems he'll be honest with her about his concerns. In addition, the January 12 show will have Maxie excited about a new plan that involves Sasha, although she may have her work cut out for her in terms of convincing Nina to go with it.

According to the General Hospital sneak peek shared via Twitter, Jax will tell Josslyn he's not sure how far he would go to keep her safe. Nina managed to help him see this situation from another angle last week, and it seems he will try to approach this with a renewed sense of passion while remaining calm.

Josslyn appears to be willing to truly hear what her father has to say about this situation. She doesn't want to leave Port Charles, but she isn't oblivious to how dangerous things are getting in town either.

According to General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps, Josslyn will be rather level-headed as she navigates this conversation with her dad. Ultimately, the duo will come to an agreement of some sort.

Elsewhere in Port Charles, Maxie will come up with a new plan of sorts. Her focus is on Deception these days, but General Hospital teasers suggest that she'll actually return to her old stomping grounds at Crimson for whatever it is she has in mind.

This means that Maxie will need to get Nina on-board with whatever her idea is, which might be tough considering how this relationship at Crimson ended. On top of that, Maxie's plan involves Sasha, and that's a complicated topic too.

General Hospital teasers detail that Maxie will work to convince Nina to put Sasha on the next cover of Crimson. Sasha nearly lost her connection to Deception over her drug use, but Maxie has a lot invested in her. After a tough talk, Maxie promised to help Sasha land on her feet again if she'll stay clean.

Will Nina go for this? She has a complicated history with Sasha, of course. Despite the falling out they had, Nina was one of the first to step up to help when it became obvious Sasha was using. She might decide to embrace Maxie's idea, although it will likely take some convincing first.

Tuesday's episode has drama with Carly and Ava, TJ, Molly, and Brando, and Sonny as well. General Hospital spoilers hint that there are major disagreements and escalating tensions on the way and fans are anxious to see how intense things get.

Latest Headlines

Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Buxom Curves, Shares Decision To Accentuate Curves

February 18, 2021

Mitt Romney Urges Republicans To Affirm Joe Biden Won Legitimately

February 18, 2021

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

February 18, 2021

Alessandra Ambrosio Splashes In The Waves, Looks Like A Goddess In Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit

February 18, 2021

Jessa Duggar Pregnant: 'Counting On' Star Reveals Fourth Pregnancy With Husband Ben Seewald

February 18, 2021

Gwen Stefani Slays In Bodysuit, Fishnet Tights & Thigh-High Boots For 'Wonderland' Cover

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.