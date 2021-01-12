'Double Shot At Love' Star Brittani 'B-Lashes' Schwartz Dazzles In A Low-Cut Sparkling Dress For Sultry Snap

Double Shot at Love star Brittani "B-Lashes' Schwartz looked dazzling in a low-cut sparkly dress in a new Instagram share. The television personality who stars alongside Jersey Shore: Family Vacation stars Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino on the MTV reality series, stunned her 207,000 followers with the snap, where she looked unrecognizable to many of the show's viewers since the last time they saw her on the small screen at the series' Season 2 finale.

The stunning blonde showed off her deep cleavage in the new snap, which was uploaded to the sharing site on January 11.

In the image, Brittani donned a silver, low-cut, long-sleeved dress that appeared to have a wrap front. The television personality wore it with a captain's hat in the same glittering material which had her nickname, B-Lashes, emblazoned in the front. The headgear had a small brim and a high top that was adorned with crystals and a small crown in the front.

More sparkle was added to her outfit via a trio of necklaces of varying lengths. A choker that had dangling stones was the first, followed by a silver piece of jewelry made up entirely of little circles. Below that, a glittering chain had a rhinestone cross suspended from it.

Brittani held a glass of champagne for the photo, her red lips almost touching the glass of the bubbly adult beverage.

The image appeared to have been taken in a kitchen. The white backdrop of the room was in stark contrast to her extravagant ensemble.

White cabinets that featured clear handles were highlighted with a silver backsplash. A bouquet of pink flowers sat atop the counter.

Three of Brittani's Double Shot at Love roommates commented on the sultry snap. Suzi Baidya, Derynn Paige, and Marissa Lucchese all showed their appreciation for her stylized look.

Viewers of the show also commented on the photograph, which has received over 10,000 likes thus far.

"Why's it gotta be Friday to drink champagne?!" questioned one follower.

"You simply can't do wrong in all your photos. Gorgeous," penned a second fan.

"Soooo fire!! Love that hat, you're so cool," wrote a third Instagram user.

"The amount of extra in the photo is truly inspirational," remarked a fourth follower.

In early December the MTV celeb uploaded an image where she created a winter look for the holiday season. Brittani showed off her spirit in a white blouse seen here, which was left open to reveal a pink camisole. Her shirt was tucked into her skintight pants. The bottoms shimmered in the light and gave off both pink and taupe tones. Around her waist, Brittani wore a black belt with gold detailing and sported booties on her feet in the same tone.