Christie Brinkley, 65, Rocks A Red Swimsuit While Doing Some Watering

Kathryn Cook

Christie Brinkley added another series of swimsuit-clad photos to her Instagram feed, much to the delight of her audience. The model and social media influencer's January 11 update included four shots that have been earning plenty of attention.

The first image captured Brinkley posing in the center of the frame. She stood in the sand, between a row of greenery and flowers that added some color to the shot. The sun was setting over a large body of water, and the scenery couldn't have been more perfect. Brinkley had her figure turned in profile, holding a hose in her hand and doing some watering. The next few images in the series captured Brinkley performing the same chore, but her poses were altered. A couple of the pics were snapped at a closer angle.

The 65-year-old showed off her amazing figure in a red one-piece swimsuit that did her nothing but favors. The suit had a straight neckline that fit snugly across her bust. It also featured a pair of thin straps that stretched over her shoulders, and her trim arms were fully on display. The piece skimmed over her midsection, accentuating her fit frame.

The model wore a white sarong with a flower-print pattern that went perfectly with the post's theme. She wore the tie on the side of her hip, and the opening treated her fans to a great view of her toned thigh. Brinkley rocked a pair of red sandals with her outfit, which helped to tie the look together. She shielded her face from the sun with a large straw hat and pulled her long, blond locks back.

In the caption of the post, Brinkley shared a lengthy lesson, comparing her love of planting and watering to current events that are going on in the United States. It comes as no surprise that the update has been earning a ton of attention from fans, and it has amassed more than 5,600 likes and nearly 200 comments. Some Instagrammers complimented Brinkley on her fantastic figure, while a few more weighed in on the caption.

"You make me remember my goal to be able to escape this madness. Beautiful photos Christie," one follower wrote, adding a series of hearts to their comment.

"Well written, now let us all come together to give peace a chance," a second person wrote.

"You are always so positive and sweet," one more fan added alongside a few flower emoji.

"Thank you for sharing these beautiful pics with us! just heavenly," a fourth admirer chimed in.

