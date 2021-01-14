Trending Stories
TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Instagram Models

Sara Underwood Sizzles In Shorts That Barely Cover Her Shapely Booty

US Politics

Mitch McConnell Will 'Pay' For Years For Failing To Convict Donald Trump, Attorney Says

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

January 14, 2021
NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Reacquire Dwight Howard For Alex Caruso & Second-Rounder In New Trade Idea
Basketball
Lorenzo Tanos

After helping the Los Angeles Lakers win a championship in the 2019-20 season, Dwight Howard entered free agency late last year and signed with the Philadelphia 76ers, where he currently serves as Joel Embiid's backup at center. However, it was recently suggested that there might be a way for the Lakers to bring back the three-time Defensive Player of the Year — provided they are willing to part ways with one of their key reserves.

In a report published Monday, NBA Analysis Network's Brett Siegel opined that the Lakers have gotten mixed results with the frontcourt players they acquired during the offseason. While Montrezl Harrell has "provided a sense of stability" in his reserve role, Marc Gasol was described as a "big disappointment" on both offense and defense. As pointed out, this is in contrast to how the Lakers' two centers in 2019-20 — Howard and JaVale McGee — teamed up with Anthony Davis to give Los Angeles a "bruising" group of big men.

According to Siegel, the Lakers could theoretically reacquire Howard for a package including backup guard Alex Caruso and a second-round pick in the 2023 draft. Such a deal, he added, could help the organization regain some of the toughness they had during their last championship season while also allowing Davis to focus more on scoring.

"Marc Gasol and Montrezl Harrell are not as tough defensively as the Lakers had hoped and as a result, has put all the defensive pressure on Anthony Davis, who is more than capable of being a fantastic defensive player, but the Lakers need him more on the offensive end of the court."

Alex Caruso of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles the ball against the Dallas Mavericks.
Getty Images | John McCoy

Although he has recently gotten additional playing time due to the Sixers' manpower issues, Howard's production has dipped even further in 11 games with Philadelphia. According to his Basketball-Reference player page, the former No. 1 overall selection is currently averaging 6.5 points and 7.2 rebounds in 16.5 minutes per game and shooting 64.4 percent from the field. Last year, he produced 7.5 points and 7.3 rebounds per game while starting only two of the 69 games he appeared in for the Lakers.

As for the Sixers, Siegel wrote that Caruso could help the club because he "does all the little things" to help teams win, despite how he isn't seen as a skilled ball-handler or playmaker. His ability to shut opposing players down was likewise mentioned as another reason why he could be a good addition to Philly's roster. At 26 years old, Caruso is also young enough to stick around with the Sixers "for a long time" as a key part of the team's rotation, the NBA Analysis Network writer added.

Latest Headlines

Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Buxom Curves, Shares Decision To Accentuate Curves

February 18, 2021

Mitt Romney Urges Republicans To Affirm Joe Biden Won Legitimately

February 18, 2021

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

February 18, 2021

Alessandra Ambrosio Splashes In The Waves, Looks Like A Goddess In Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit

February 18, 2021

Jessa Duggar Pregnant: 'Counting On' Star Reveals Fourth Pregnancy With Husband Ben Seewald

February 18, 2021

Gwen Stefani Slays In Bodysuit, Fishnet Tights & Thigh-High Boots For 'Wonderland' Cover

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.