Yanita Yancheva Goes Nude Under Revealing Dress With Plunging Neckline & Waist-High Slits

Blond beauty Yanita Yancheva has a fabulous body and she knows just how to show it off. Her latest Instagram update saw her looking drop-dead gorgeous in a chic and sexy dress that featured a plunging neckline and waist-high slits.

Yanita's dress was made from a gauzy white fabric. It appeared to be made of a long section of fabric wrapped around her body. One piece went around her neck with the ends hanging over her breasts and the front of her body. Another piece wrapped around her waist, leaving part of her hips and thighs exposed a revealing that she was nuder under the getup. She wore it cinched with a belt made a similar material in a light taupe color. The model also sported a matching headband on her forehead.

The popular influencer wore her long locks down in waves, and she sported a pale polish on her nails.

According to the geotag, Yanita was in Tulum when the photo was taken. The snap captured her beside a bed dressed in white lines with an off-white skirt around the bottom. A canopy made of matching sheer and stripped fabric hung above the bed. Several trees were blurred in the background.

Yanita stood with one foot on the bed. With pointed toes, she flaunted her toned legs. She smiled at the lens while she held one hand near the belt of the garment, drawing the eye to her hip and flat lower abdomen. With a slight arch in her back, the model also gave her followers a nice look at her cleavage. Her smooth skin glowed in the light.

In the caption, Yanita left an uplifting message.

Dozens of her followers were impressed with the snap, and many left flattering comments.

"You look like a 2021 version of Aphrodite! goddess of beauty, love, and desire," gushed one admirer.

"Greek goddess of love absolutely gorgeous looking," wrote a second fan, adding several emoji that included pink hearts and a smiley face with heart eyes.

"A Greek goddess," quipped a third follower.

"Such a scenic view, looks great," added a fourth fan with kiss emoji.

Earlier in the month, Yanita shared another update in which she was in Tulum. The photo saw her rocking a white bikini. The top featured half cups that gave her fans a nice view of her cleavage. The bottoms were skimpy with a low front and sides pulled high on her hips. She faced the camera while sitting outside on a bench.