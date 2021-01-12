Kindly Myers Wears Scanty Lingerie While Posing At The Hardrock Guitar Hotel

Kindly Myers' most recent social media share is earning rave reviews from her eager audience. The "Professional Smokeshow" lived up to her moniker in the January 12 update, which added some serious heat to her Instagram feed.

The photo captured Kindly posing in profile. A geotag in the post indicated that she was at the Hardrock Guitar Hotel. The model sat on top of a white pillar, and the rest of the backdrop was simple. She was perched up on the edge of the surface, dangling one foot on the side while the other was out of view. Kindly rested her chin on her shoulder, meeting the lens of the camera with a seductive stare.

She flaunted her killer curves in a skimpy lingerie set. On her upper half, Kindly wore a bra made of shimmery fabric that popped against her tanned skin. It had thin straps which stretched over her toned shoulders, leaving one of her sculpted arms on display. The garment was tight on Kindly's ribcage, highlighting her slender frame.

She teamed the bra with a pair of panties that were equally as hot, matching the same color and style as her top. The garment had straps on the side, including a collection of silver chains draped over her hips. The high-cut design of the panties revealed the model's incredible legs and a tease of her booty. There was also a thin strap across her middle, highlighting her slim midsection and hourglass curves.

Kindly wore her long, blond locks with a deep part, and loose waves spilled over her shoulder and chest. In the caption of the post, she made sure to tag her photographer and a few other accounts. The model also came up with a witty message that showed her playful side.

Fans have been loving the most recent addition to her social media page, and it's garnered more than 5,600 likes and 180-plus comments. Some users complimented Kindly's figure, while others commented on the caption.

"Gorgeous beautiful I love you," one follower declared, adding a few red hearts to their comment.

"Because someone was looking at you when they named it and their mind went blank," another admirer wrote, referencing the caption.

"It's difficult to understand that you are 35. You look like you're 22," a third fan pointed out.

"What did u say, I was distracted," one more chimed in, adding with a few red hearts to the message.