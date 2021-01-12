Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

Instagram Models

Sara Underwood Sizzles In Shorts That Barely Cover Her Shapely Booty

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

January 12, 2021
Lindsay Brewer Slays In Gold Bikini & Sheer Skirt: 'Mas Tequila Por Favor'
Instagram Models
Amanda Lynne

Lindsay Brewer went full bombshell in her latest Instagram upload on Monday. The hot racecar driver stunned as she hit the beach in a body-baring ensemble alongside her gal pal, Marli Alexa.

In the steamy snap, Lindsay looked smoking hot in a gold bikini and sheer skirt. The teeny top featured a deep neckline which put her ample cleavage in the spotlight. The garment also showcased her toned biceps.

The matching bikini bottoms fit high over her curvy hips and clung to her slender waistline as they also exposed her long, lean legs. She added a white skirt over the top, which wrapped tightly around her midsection.

Lindsay jazzed up the look with multiple gold chains around her neck and bracelets on her wrists. Meanwhile, Marli sported a nude bikini with pearl embellishments and a netted white cover-up.

Lindsay stood with her body angled to the side and her back arched slightly. She pushed her pert posterior out and bent one knee as she grabbed at her skirt. Her head was tilted and she wore a bright smile on her face.

In the background, a white sand beach could be seen, as well as some tall palm trees and a blue sky. In the caption, Lindsay joked about wanting more tequila. She also geotagged her location as Tulum Beach.

Her long, blond hair was parted slightly off-center. The locks were styled in voluminous waves that cascaded over both of her shoulders.

Lindsay's over 1.4 million followers appeared to approve of the post by clicking the like button more than 56,000 times in less than 24 hours after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 570 remarks about the pic during that time.

"They back babyyyyy," one follower stated.

"Two goddesses!" another wrote.

"Very beautiful ladies," one comment read.

"Some hot party girls," declared a fourth social media user.

The model doesn't seem to have any qualms when it comes to showing some skin in revealing outfits online. She's often spotted sporting sexy bathing suits, tight workout gear, skimpy dresses, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lindsay recently piqued the interest of her followers when she opted for a scanty pink crop top and some matching sweatpants while enjoying a bowl of popcorn. That post was also a hit among her fans. It's reeled in more than 43,000 likes and over 260 comments thus far.

Latest Headlines

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

February 18, 2021

Sarah Ferguson Quips 'I'm A Granny' After Daughter Eugenie Gives Birth To A Baby Boy

February 18, 2021

Joe Biden Is Lying About His Authority Over Student Loan Debt, Former Congressional Candidate Says

February 18, 2021

Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Buxom Curves, Shares Decision To Accentuate Curves

February 18, 2021

Mitt Romney Urges Republicans To Affirm Joe Biden Won Legitimately

February 18, 2021

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.