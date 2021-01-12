Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Celebrities

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

Instagram Models

Sara Underwood Sizzles In Shorts That Barely Cover Her Shapely Booty

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

January 12, 2021
Nick Jonas Reportedly In Talks To Play Frankie Valli In A Streaming Version Of 'Jersey Boys' Musical
Celebrities
Lucille Barilla

Singer, actor and television star Nick Jonas is reportedly in talks to take on the lead role of Frankie Valli in a streaming version of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical Jersey Boys.

Deadline reported that sources claimed the event will be produced by Bohemian Rhapsody's Graham King as well as the show's original Broadway producers the Dodgers, along with Frankie Valli and Bob Gaudio.

Jersey Boys tells the origin story of the friends-turned-popular singing group that rose to fame in the 1960s and '70s.

Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons rose up the music charts to become one of the best-selling and most beloved singing groups of their generation. The musical is more than just a tribute to some of the group's greatest hits, including "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Sherry," "My Eyes Adored You," and "December 1963 (Oh What A Night)." It details the personal stories of the friends and focuses on Frankie's personal gains and losses.

The Broadway version of the show ran for 11 years at the August Wilson Theater in New York City. The last performer to play the role of Frankie Valli was Dancing with the Stars alum Mark Ballas, who closed out the show's run in 2017. Performances have since moved off Broadway to New World Stages, where the musical played until live performances were halted in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rose Hemingway, Nick Jonas and Beau Bridges attend the curtain call of Nick Jonas' debut in
Getty Images | Craig Barritt

Nick is no stranger to performing on the Great White Way. He began his stage career in A Christmas Carol as Tiny Tim and followed that with a gig in Annie Get Your Gun (Little Jake) and as a part of the cast of Beauty and the Beast (Chip), reported Broadway.com.

Nick then played Marius in the Broadway production of Les Misérables for its 25th anniversary celebration, which was held at the O2 in London in 2010. Prior to that, he performed in the role for an extended run at the Queens Theater. He'd also played the character of Gavroche before landing the part of Marius. In 2012, he played J. Pierrepont Finch in the Broadway revival of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.

"Broadway was where I first started finding my voice as an artist and finding my feet as an actor," he said in a 2010 interview for The New York Times.

Nick Jonas will return to The Voice as a judge for Season 20 of the long-running NBC reality talent competition beginning February 22.

Latest Headlines

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

February 18, 2021

Sarah Ferguson Quips 'I'm A Granny' After Daughter Eugenie Gives Birth To A Baby Boy

February 18, 2021

Joe Biden Is Lying About His Authority Over Student Loan Debt, Former Congressional Candidate Says

February 18, 2021

Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Buxom Curves, Shares Decision To Accentuate Curves

February 18, 2021

Mitt Romney Urges Republicans To Affirm Joe Biden Won Legitimately

February 18, 2021

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.