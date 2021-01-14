Tarsha Whitmore Flaunts Cleavage In Skimpy Top That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Australian model Tarsha Whitmore caught the attention of her 879,000-plus Instagram followers on Tuesday when she shared a new photo that featured her wearing a rather revealing outfit.

The snap appeared to be a selfie taken inside Tarsha's vehicle as she stretched her left arm out and shot a seductive stare at her phone's camera. The image was cut off at her midsection, though that was enough to reveal she was wearing a sleeveless coral top that she tied right below her breasts. The garment had a plunging neckline that revealed much of the stunner's ample cleavage. Part of her flat midsection was also visible, as were her toned arms and shoulders.

Tarsha wore her long, highlighted blond hair down, allowing her locks to touch the sides of her breasts and extend down to her abs. She also kept her accessories simple as she sported a pair of large earrings for the casual selfie.

In the caption, Tarsha chose to keep things short and sweet, quoting a line from the song "Just like Magic" from Ariana Grande's latest album, Positions. She followed up the lyric with a single tongue-out emoji.

In the four hours since the post went live on Instagram, it has earned more than 10,000 likes, proving to be a hit with Tarsha's followers. They also headed to the comments section to leave dozens of replies, many of which praised the influencer for her beauty and outfit.

"Tarsha, be my wife!" one person wrote, adding a black heart at the end of the comment.

"Wow, very beautiful... it is breathtaking," a second fan gushed, following with a heart-eye emoji.

"Sweet baby Jesus's [flame emoji] you are indeed a spectacular specimen, [oh] lordy," a third admirer enthused.

Another follower chose to directly engage with the model's caption by referring to the song she had quoted.

"Keep my [conscience] clear that's why I'm so MAGNETIC," they commented, with a pair of heart-eyes.

Since the start of the new year, Tarsha has posted her share of sexy photos for her followers. She wore something arguably more revealing than her most recent ensemble in a photo she uploaded last Friday, where she rocked a skimpy light blue string bikini and a miniskirt in the same color. In her caption, she asked her fans how 2021 has been treating them so far. Over the last four days, that update has gotten close to 23,000 likes and well over 200 replies.