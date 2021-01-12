Nicky Gile Basks In The Sun While Wearing A Sexy Orange Bikini

Nicky Gile made her 1.7 million followers happy with a brand-new bikini update added to her Instagram page on January 12. The social media influencer spent time outdoors, soaking up some sun in an orange two-piece swimsuit that showcased her insane figure.

In the first snap, Nicky was captured right outside a building wearing nothing but her scanty swimwear. She stood on the grass under the sun, posing front and center. The model placed her right leg slightly in front of the other as she tugged at her thong. She looked down at the camera and wore a closed-lip smile.

The building, the grass, potted plants, and a white chair were all seen behind her. A cloudless blue sky also took up the background of the shot. The bright sunlight enveloped her body, and it made her flawlessly tanned skin glow.

Nicky flaunted her bodacious curves in a tiny swimwear set. The top featured triangle cups and a plunging neckline which gave a nice view of her cleavage. Skinny straps went over her shoulders for support, accentuating her slim arms. An additional set of straps connected to the small O-ring between the cups.

She sported a pair of skimpy bottoms with a low front, highlighting her flat stomach and abs. The waistband was comprised of thin straps which rose over her curvy hips, and the high leg cuts exposed plenty of skin. Like the top, the thong was adorned with two small O-rings.

Aside from her navel piercing, Nicky opted to wear a pair of oversized hoop earrings and a ring. It appeared that her blond locks were styled in a messy ponytail, with some strands loose and windswept.

Nicky paired the update with a short caption. She revealed that she was leaving Los Angeles and added a luggage emoji.

Like many of her posts, this new addition quickly became a hit. As of this writing, the upload has received more than 21,700 likes and over 320 comments. Fans and followers dropped various messages, including compliments and praises. Some admirers opted to express their feelings with a combination of emoji to get their point across.

"You are so gorgeous, and I really like you so much, my baby girl," one of her followers commented.

"That thigh gap gets me every time," added another social media user.

"I love this jaw-dropping photo! So beautiful," gushed a third follower.

"You are so pretty in the picture," echoed a fourth fan.