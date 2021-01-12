Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

Instagram Models

Sara Underwood Sizzles In Shorts That Barely Cover Her Shapely Booty

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

January 12, 2021
NBA Rumors: 'The Ringer's' Kevin O'Connor Gives Major Updates On Rumors Surrounding James Harden
Basketball
JB Baruelo

Houston Rockets shooting guard James Harden is one of the superstars who's been frequently mentioned in various trade rumors. With their inability to win an NBA championship title, Harden has decided to demand a trade from the Rockets, believing that it would be best for him to start a new journey on another team. However, after more than a month since he expressed his desire to leave Space City, "The Beard" remains an official member of the Rockets.

In a recent article, Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer gave a major update on the rumors surrounding Harden. As of now, some people around the league have doubts if team general manager Rafael Stone is really planning to move the All-Star shooting guard before the 2021 trade deadline. As O'Connor noted, there's a growing optimism inside the organization that "The Beard" will consider finishing the 2020-21 NBA season as a Rocket.

"Though James Harden captured the entire league's focus after demanding a trade, league sources question general manager Rafael Stone's willingness to deal him this season. The Rockets have shown promise amid a 3-5 start—John Wall resembles his pre-injury self, Christian Wood is posting All-Star numbers, and even role players like Jae'Sean Tate are excelling off the bench. Front office executives around the NBA say Houston is growing more confident that Harden will be content to stick around at least through the rest of the season."

James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets in action against the Los Angeles Lakers during a game at Toyota Center on January 10, 2021 in Houston, Texas.
Getty Images | Carmen Mandato

It wouldn't really be surprising if Harden decides to spend the entire season with the Rockets. O'Connor made it clear that he still prefers to be traded to another title contender this season, but he seems thrilled with what he's currently seeing with his team. So far, two of Harden's newest teammates -- John Wall and Christian Wood -- are showing remarkable play.

After missing the entire 2019-20 NBA season with an injury, Wall is starting to show a glimpse of his old self and proving that he's capable of sharing the backcourt with a ball-dominant star like Harden. In six games he played, Wall is averaging 20.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.0 block, and 1.2 steals while shooting 46.4 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Meanwhile, Wood continues to show that Houston made the right decision to give him a three-year, $41 million contract in the 2020 free agency. This season, Wood is already posting an All-Star-caliber performance, averaging 23.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks while shooting 54.1 percent from the field and 25.0 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

The Rockets still have plenty of work to do in order to become a legitimate threat in the loaded Western Conference. However, according to O'Connor, Harden himself said that once they find the right chemistry, Houston has a chance "to do something special." If things go as expected, there's a strong possibility that Harden would choose to stay and finish his career as a Rocket.

Latest Headlines

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

February 18, 2021

Sarah Ferguson Quips 'I'm A Granny' After Daughter Eugenie Gives Birth To A Baby Boy

February 18, 2021

Joe Biden Is Lying About His Authority Over Student Loan Debt, Former Congressional Candidate Says

February 18, 2021

Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Buxom Curves, Shares Decision To Accentuate Curves

February 18, 2021

Mitt Romney Urges Republicans To Affirm Joe Biden Won Legitimately

February 18, 2021

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.