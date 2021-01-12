Trending Stories
January 12, 2021
Brennah Black Poses Provocatively On Bed With Legs Parted In Flirty Teddy: 'Super Spreader'
Instagram Models
Kim Smith

Blond bombshell Brennah Black knows how to get attention, and she did it in a provocative way with her latest Instagram share. In the update, she struck several seductive poses on a bed while wearing a flirty teddy with a pair of fishnet pantyhose.

Brennah was dressed in all black for the photo shoot. Her teddy had a low-cut neckline and high-cut legs. The number had several fishnet panels around the middle which revealed her bare skin underneath. It had an open back with crisscrossed straps. Her hose were seamless, giving the outfit a sexy vibe.

The update consisted of four sultry snapshots which captured Brennah on a bed dressed in white linens. The bed had a high, padded headboard, and windows were visible along one wall.

In the caption, the popular influencer left a flirty remark, which got her followers talking.

"If all types of Super Spreading was like yours nobody would complain, LOL :P," joked one admirer.

"When the caption is awesome and the messy hair is insane and the woman has a flexible personality," a second fan wrote, adding a heart-eye smiley face emoji.

"If that's not paradise I don't know what it is," quipped a third Instagram user.

"Perfect. Breathtaking. Beautiful. Gorgeous. Sensual. Fabulous perfect gorgeous body," a fourth comment read.

In the first picture, Brennah showed off her flexibility as well as her long, lean pins while she posed on one side with her legs spread apart. She held one foot in her hand while resting on her other forearm.

Brennah was on one knee and one foot in the second frame. She parted her legs in the alluring pose while she faced the camera. With her blond locks tossed to one side, she gave the lens a fierce look while holding one hand on her breast. The pose gave her followers a nice look at her cleavage.

The third photo captured Brennah from the side as she rested on her elbows and knees with her feet up in the air. With an arch in her back, she flaunted her pert derrière and toned thighs. The pose also showcased her slim waistline and shapely shoulders. Her hair fell over the front of her face as she glanced at the camera with her lips slightly parted.

Brennah showed off her backside in the final snap. Perched on one hip, she leaned on her forearms while putting her hourglass shape and booty on display. Her hair fell over one of her shoulders, revealing her shapely back.

