Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

Instagram Models

Sara Underwood Sizzles In Shorts That Barely Cover Her Shapely Booty

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

January 12, 2021
Victoria's Secret Model Georgia Fowler Gets Soaking Wet, Bends Over In Low-Cut Bikini
nsfw
Emily Hutchinson

Victoria's Secret model Georgia Fowler pulled some sultry poses as she got soaking wet in a bikini for a stunning Instagram upload. The New Zealand-born supermodel posted a batch of photos to her account on January 11 that showed her in the water in a black two-piece.

The first shot captured Georgia on her back as she flashed her tanned décolletage and cleavage in a low-cut black bikini top. The former Project Runway New Zealand host gave a sultry look and rocked an open black-and-white striped cardigan.

She tagged several accounts on the photo, including that of stylists Karla Clarke and Caroline Tran, makeup artist Filomena Natoli, and photographer Daniel Goode.

The second snap was taken from a little further away. Georgia was still on her back with both arms out as she flaunted her long legs and slim waist in high-waisted plain black bottoms that sat almost in line with her navel.

Georgia posed on the beach for the third photo and got down on the sand while propping herself up on her left arm. She again flaunted her toned tummy in what appeared to be the same bottoms, this time pairing it with a white crop top as she covered part of her face with her arm.

For the final photos, Georgia splashed around in the ocean. She bent over and dangled both hands in the water as she turned to look at the camera while flaunting her long, toned legs.

For the final upload, she posed again in the cardigan, with her soaking wet brunette locks pushed back as she put her head down to the water.

The post amassed 8,800-plus likes and more than 40 comments, proving popular.

"If mermaid angels existed it would be u," one person wrote in the comments section.

"Really WOW," another user wrote alongside two fire emoji.

"Oozing with glamour and hotness," a third person noted alongside a double heart and two red heart symbols.

"So beautiful," another added with a blue heart.

The latest bikini shots came after Georgia revealed her flawless figure on Instagram earlier this month. She flashed plenty of skin in an emerald two-piece while she lay down on the sand for the upload, in which she shared some of her favorite moments of 2020.

Georgia also reminisced about her cover shoots for ELLE and Numero magazine, and inserted a sweet photo that showed her holding hands with her boyfriend, Nathan Dalah.

Latest Headlines

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

February 18, 2021

Sarah Ferguson Quips 'I'm A Granny' After Daughter Eugenie Gives Birth To A Baby Boy

February 18, 2021

Joe Biden Is Lying About His Authority Over Student Loan Debt, Former Congressional Candidate Says

February 18, 2021

Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Buxom Curves, Shares Decision To Accentuate Curves

February 18, 2021

Mitt Romney Urges Republicans To Affirm Joe Biden Won Legitimately

February 18, 2021

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.