Pixie Lott Poses On Her Knees On Bed In Short Silky Pajama Dress For 30th Birthday Photos

Pixie Lott took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new pics of herself. The British singer is celebrating her 30th birthday at home in lockdown and is starting off her day by sharing some fun snaps.

The "What Do You Take Me For?" hitmaker stunned in a white pajama dress that featured thin straps. The item of clothing displayed her decolletage and fell above her upper thigh. The attire appeared to have a lace-up detailing on the sides and was made out of silky material. Pixie styled her wavy brunette hair down with a middle part and placed a jeweled tiara on top. She kept her nails short for the occasion and accessorized with a ring.

The BRIT Award-nominated star treated her followers to seven images within one upload.

In the first shot, Pixie was captured flashing a huge grin close-up. The songstress showcased her pearly white teeth and closed her eyes. She raised one finger to the side of her lip and appeared to be glowing.

In the third slide, she tilted her head up and poked her tongue out slightly. Pixie held a party popper in her hand and kept her eyes closed.

In the fourth frame, the entertainer was snapped further back from a higher angle. She posed on her knees on top of her bed, which had cards, party poppers, and glass bottles filled with what was seemingly alcohol around her. Pixie held one bottle on top of her left thigh and gazed up at the camera lens with a radiant smile.

In the final pic, she was photographed popping one of the poppers and releasing silver confetti.

For her caption, Pixie informed fans that she will "officially" turn 30-years-old at 4.17 pm.

In the span of four hours, her post racked up more than 21,100 likes and over 650 comments, proving to be very popular with her followers.

"Happy Birthday beautiful. Have the best lockdown birthday. Be safe and take care. Sending you all my love," one user wrote.

"My definition of a beautiful woman," another person shared.

"Beautiful as always! Have an amazing birthday," remarked a third fan.

"Happy 30th birthday my idol @pixielott I hope you have a great day sending lots of love," a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Johnson. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a long-sleeved black garment that featured a cut-out criss-cross design across the front. Pixie wore the look with high-waisted black leather shorts that were tied up with black string.