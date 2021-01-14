Trending Stories
January 14, 2021
Nina Agdal Heats Up Instagram As She Shows Off Taut Physique In A Barely There String Bikini
Instagram Models
Naomi Kennedy

Nina Agdal heated things up on her Instagram page this week with a bikini-clad post that has proven hard to ignore.

Taking to her account on Monday, January 11, the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model stunned her massive online audience with a multi-slide update that saw her showing some serious skin in a minuscule swimsuit that left very little to the imagination. The scanty two-piece included a halter-style top with impossibly tiny cups that appeared to be covered in a newsprint pattern. They sat far apart on her chest, leaving Nina's bronzed decolletage and ample cleavage well on display as she worked the camera.

Nina's matching bikini bottoms also made for quite a sight, as they were arguably even more risque than the top half of her look. The piece covered up only what was necessary of her lower half, leaving her sculpted legs well on display for her audience to admire. It also had an extremely thin waistband that sat low on her hips and helped accentuate her tiny waist and slender frame.

The Dutch bombshell appeared to be heading out to soak up some sun on the beach when she stopped for the impromptu photo op. She posed between two clusters of vibrant greenery, which towered above her and shaded her from the bright sun.

Nina faced the camera in the first photo of the set, treating her 1.6 million followers to a full-length look at her taut physique. She rested one hand on the thin trunk of a tree above her while placing the other on the back of her head and gazed intently at the lens in front of her with a sultry stare.

She posed in profile to the camera throughout the remainder of the upload, which included a short video clip sandwiched in between two still photos. The position allowed fans to get a glimpse of her enviable buns that were exposed in their entirety due to her swimwear's daringly cheeky design.

Fans went wild for the sizzling new addition to her feed and did not hesitate to let their admiration be known. Dozens have hit up the comments section since the post went live to leave compliments for Nina's latest jaw-dropping display.

"Wow you look spectacular," one person wrote.

"Very nice bod," praised another fan.

"So gorgeous Nina!" a third follower remarked.

"All the fitspo inspo," quipped a fourth admirer.

The post has also earned more than 37,000 likes within just 12 hours of being shared.

