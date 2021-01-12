Martha Stewart Has Received COVID-19 Vaccine, Says She Is In Proper Age Group & 'Waited In Line With Others'

Martha Stewart has received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. She shared a video of her experience on her Instagram page and posted a series of remarks seen here where she halted any talk of celebrity privilege by assuring her followers she was in the proper age group to receive the first dose and "waited in line with others."

In the video, Martha was seen in a black ensemble of t-shirt and leggings as she sat in a pod and received her shot.

She added a lengthy, accompanying statement regarding the experience.

Martha said she was vaccinated on January 11 in a designated pod near the Martha Stewart Center for Living at Mount Sinai Downtown, located in New York City. The center provides primary care for older adults and offers programs such as activities and classes as reported on its site. There are also social workers on site and seminars to keep seniors informed of changes in insurance, finance, and other classes for caregivers.

In the caption, the television personality shared she was proud of and grateful to the doctors, nurses, and medical staff who are wading through the red tape and confusion of the distribution of these very important vaccines.

Getty Images | Arnold Turner

Martha said she was "excited to have received my dosage" and looked forward to the booster.

Demand for the vaccine is very high she said as her doctors shared that 10,000 applications were collected by Mount Sinai right after New York State released this batch of inoculations.

She expressed a heartfelt thanks to those working on the vaccines and was hopeful for an end to the pandemic.

In her final statement, Martha posted, "To allay your concerns that I jumped the line know that I am in the approved age group for this batch of vaccines and I waited in line with others."

Martha's 1.2 million followers have watched the video over 509,000 times thus far.

They stated their remarks regarding the lifestyle doyenne's vaccination in the comments section.

"We must protect Martha at all costs!" exclaimed one fan.

"I don't understand why all of these bitter people who hate Martha follow her on IG. Martha is 79 years old and therefore qualifies NY. She probably could have gotten it a few weeks ago with her connections but waited her turn," penned a second follower.

"Good way to set the example! You're the best," wrote a third Instagram user.

"We love a vaccinated legend!!" claimed a fourth fan.