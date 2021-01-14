Nina Serebrova Bares It All In A See-Through Nude Bodysuit For Sexy Selfies

Brunette beauty Nina Serebrova clearly knows how to light a fire under her nearly 3 million followers on Instagram. The Russian hottie started off the week with a seriously sultry update wherein she flashed her bombshell curves in a completely see-through nude bodysuit, setting her page on fire with her sizzling figure.

The steamy upload consisted of two mirror selfies taken in Nina's bedroom. In the snaps, the model was standing by the bed, displaying her chiseled pins while posing with one leg in front of the other. Her long, lean legs were fully exposed thanks to the bodysuit's outrageously high cut, which also bared her slender hips. Her sculpted midriff and perky chest were also left in full view of her audience by the sheer fabric, which clung tightly to her body and emphasized her trim yet sinuous physique. Likewise, the strappy design gave fans a peek at her toned shoulders and arms, making for an overall ultra-revealing look.

Although the one-piece featured a rather tame neckline that only showed a tantalizing glimpse of cleavage, the racy number left nothing to the imagination. Nina edited the photos for Instagram, photoshopping out any sensitive bits.

The skin-toned outfit was decorated with numerous shiny studs whose discrete glimmer infused the risqué look with chic and sophistication. The 34-year-old added extra bling with a set of hoop earrings and a large band ring on each hand. She also appeared to be wearing a dainty necklace, although her décolletage was largely concealed behind the phone case. The case also covered half of Nina's face, leaving only her eyes visible.

The first picture captured her enviable figure almost in full. The babe lifted her knee and leaned the sole of her foot against the bed frame, revealing she wasn't wearing any shoes. She rested her forearm on her hip, drawing even more attention to her curves and showing off her flawlessly manicured fingers. Her pointy nails featured a pale-pink polish that complemented her outfit, which in turn flattered her bronzed tan.

The second snap was more closely cropped to her hourglass frame and saw the stunner lifting an arm across her forehead and gracefully arching her wrist. Nina teased her thigh gap by slightly parting her legs, sending temperatures soaring all over her feed.

The upload was a big hit with her eager fans, racking up more than 39,400 likes and about 600 messages overnight.

"OMG you look super hot!" one person commented on the scorching selfies.

"Hot and Glamorous," added another follower.

Plenty of Nina's fellow models also flocked to the comments section to compliment her smoking-hot appearance.

"Perfect," declared Katelyn Runck.

"Wow," wrote Valeria Orsini.

Abby Dowse chimed in with three heart emoji.

Dasha Mart commented three heart-eyes emoji.