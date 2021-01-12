Heather Graham, 50, Shows Skin In Plunging Bikini At The Beach: 'Isn't It Pretty?'

Heather Graham proved age is nothing but a number when she shared a stunning selfie in a plunging bikini this week. The 50-year-old The Hangover and Boogie Nights actress defied her age as she posed in front of a beach while soaking up the sunshine for the snap posted on January 11.

Heather took the photo with her right hand and flashed plenty of skin in a plain black bikini top. It plunged low over her chest to show plenty of cleavage and her tanned décolletage. The top was made up of two triangles of material and thicker straps that fastened around her neck with a thin black string around her torso.

Heather had her blond hair down in beachy waves that grazed her shoulders and rocked oversized pink shades with a plastic frame. She parted her full lips to give a very slight smile as she looked directly at the camera. Her blemish-free skin glowed in the natural sunlight.

The former Scrubs and Twin Peaks star gave her more than 340,000 followers a good look at the stunning coastline over her right shoulder as she stood in front of a rock formation looking out over the tropical scenery. She showed off golden sands and a stunning bright blue ocean as people splashed around behind her. Over her other shoulder was a row of umbrellas and thatched roof buildings.

In the caption, she urged her followers to look at it and asked if they thought it was "pretty."

The upload proved a hit. It brought in more than 28,000 likes and 560-plus comments in under 17 hours as plenty of fans flocked to the comments section to share praise.

"Absolutely gorgeous," one fan commented with four stars and one red heart emoji.

"What beach?! All I see is an Angel," another wrote.

"Beautiful, beach not bad either," a third commented alongside a number of emoji, including a kissing face and prayer and clapping hands.

"Beautiful as always," a fourth person wrote.

The new bikini shot followed another sizzling swimwear upload from Heather last week. That time, she put her jaw dropping curves on display in a skimpy leopard-print two-piece as she stood with her left hand on her hip and struck a sultry pose.

Heather stood barefoot on the sand by a series of rocks as her locks cascaded down. She appeared to wear the same sunglasses.

"Ocean meditation," she captioned the photo alongside a wave emoji.