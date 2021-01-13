Trending Stories
January 13, 2021
Madi Edwards Shows Off Perky Booty In A Pink Thong Bikini While Taking A Dip In The Ocean
Instagram Models
Naomi Kennedy

Madi Edwards is reaping in the benefits of traveling home to Australia during its summer season.

Taking to her Instagram account on Tuesday, January 12, the model delighted her 788,000 followers with a sizzling photo series that saw her showing some serious skin. The five-slide update captured Madi enjoying a beautiful day at the beach in Gold Coast, Queensland, per the geotag, where she looked hotter than ever in a skimpy bikini that left very little to the imagination.

The Aussie hottie looked phenomenal as she took a dip in the sea while wearing a sexy pink two-piece that popped against her deep summer glow. The swimwear included a pair of cheeky thong bottoms that exposed her perky booty in its entirety as she walked knee-deep into the turquoise water while staring at the vast ocean scene in front of her.

The swimsuit boasted a daringly high-cut design that treated her audience to a peek at her curvy hips and shapely thighs as well, sending a few pulses racing along the way. Meanwhile, its thin, stringy waistband sat high up on her hips, accentuating her tiny waist and hourglass silhouette.

Madi's bikini top was just barely within eyesight in the sizzling upload, though it wasn't hard to tell that the piece was just as risque. It appeared to have a bandeau design and ruched square cups that offered a teasing glimpse of sideboob in one of the snaps. It wrapped tightly around her chest and ribcage, knotting tightly in the middle of her back with two sets of strings that helped to further highlight her slender frame. Fans were also treated to a look at her toned arms and shoulders thanks to the number's strapless design.

One hour proved to be more than enough time for Madi's audience to take note of the booty-baring upload. It has amassed more than 8,600 likes and dozens of comments within the short period of time.

"Amazing! The water looks so nice," one person wrote.

"Heavenly," quipped another fan.

"Incredible photo...beautiful figure," a third follower gushed.

"Gorgeous," praised a fourth admirer.

Earlier this week, Madi shared another steamy update from her trip to Australia, where she has been since the beginning of last month. That post contained a sizzling video of the blond bombshell getting drenched in an outdoor shower while rocking a daringly cheeky black bikini. Fans went wild for the short clip, awarding it over 19,000 likes and 228 comments to date.

