January 12, 2021
Cassie Randolph's Rumored Boyfriend Had 'A Lot Of Fun' Making New Song That Seems To Diss Colton Underwood
celebrities
Victoria Miller

Cassie Randolph's rumored new boyfriend recorded a song that seems to reference the restraining order she had against her ex-boyfriend, Bachelor star Colton Underwood.

Brighton Reinhardt, who has been linked to Cassie for months, just dropped a new song called "Creep." The lyrics reference several things that seem to point to Colton and Cassie's legal drama, including a line about "GPS on the underside," per E! News.

In his collaboration with musician mOmmasboy, Reinhardt sang, "Put a tracker in her whip just to watch her pump the brakes."

He later added, "You can't stop thinking about her/ You're a creep."

On Instagram, the singer shared two photos of him posing outside as he plugged the song and told his followers he had "a lot of fun" making it. He thanked fans for their feedback on the track and promised another will be coming soon.

Reinhardt did not confirm that the lyrics were about Cassie's ex, but some followers chimed in to ask him about it.

"Is this about Colton? That's hilarious," one follower wrote.

Last fall, Cassie filed a report with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Dept. after alleging that Colton attached a GPS device on the bottom of her bumper so he could track her whereabouts. She also accused the former Bachelor star of stalking the outside of her apartment and her parents' Huntington Beach home as well as sending her disturbing texts following their breakup. A judge issued a temporary restraining order.

In November, Colton told TMZ that Cassie dropped the restraining order against him and that they were able to reach a private agreement to address her safety concerns. He also admitted that his ex did nothing wrong by filing the order against him.

As for Cassie's relationship with Reinhardt, fans have been zeroed on it after noticing their social media interactions and the fact that they both follow each others' family members. In August, Reinhardt downplayed the romantic rumors, telling Us Weekly he's friendly with the whole Randolph family.

"Cassie and I are just friends and have been for over four or so years," the 23-year-old said. "My brothers and I are all close with Cassie and her whole family."

It's not a surprise that Colton has yet to weigh in on "Creep." The former NFL player has but vanished from social media. Colton scrubbed his Instagram shortly after the Cassie drama and has only popped up in a few stories on his Instagram page since the New Year.

