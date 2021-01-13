Jennifer Lopez, 51, Flaunts Ageless Physique In A Plunging Green Swimsuit While Standing On A Paddleboard

Jennifer Lopez is keeping the vacation pics coming.

After returning home from a luxurious trip to Turks and Caicos, that star took to her Instagram account yesterday to show off the difference between her first two Mondays of the year with a sizzling "how it started, how it's going" post that brought some serious heat to her page.

The first photo in the steamy double-pic update was taken on a beautiful day during JLo's relaxing island vacay. She was seen striking a fierce pose as she balanced on top of a paddleboard with her lean legs spread apart and her hips angled slightly to the side. She gazed intently at the camera in front through a pair of oversized glasses and parted her lips in a sensual manner. Her short, brunette locks were styled in a messy ponytail that sat high up on her head and blew gently in the ocean breeze.

A gorgeous view of the turquoise water and seemingly secluded beach shore made up a breathtaking background to the image, but it was the performer herself that truly captivated the attention of her adoring fans. The 51-year-old looked phenomenal as she flaunted her ageless physique in an emerald green swimsuit that did nothing but favors for her dangerous curves.

The skintight one-piece boasted a halter-style design, leaving the "Jenny From the Block" singer's toned arms and shoulders well on display for her audience to admire. It exposed an eyeful of her voluptuous cleavage due to its plunging neckline, as well as a scandalous amount of sideboob that gave the shot even more of a seductive vibe.

It fit snugly over her taut midsection, accentuating her flat tummy and tiny waist. Fans were also treated to a look at Jen's world-famous legs thanks to its daringly high-cut design.

The second slide of the upload showed a wildly different side of the New York native as she bundled up post-vacation. She sported a puffy North Face jacket with a vibrant floral design that alone was enough to turn a few heads. She wore the hood up over her dark locks as well as a pair of trendy sunglasses with yellow-tinted lenses as she snapped the selfie while wearing a sultry expression on her face.

The double-pic update seemed to thrill JLo's massive online audience, as evidenced by the 2.3 million-plus likes it has racked up within just nine hours of going live. The comments section was also flooded with thousands of notes, many with compliments for the beauty's dueling jaw-dropping displays.

"This woman doesn't look a day older than 21," one person wrote.

"MOST BEAUTIFUL THING IN THE WORLD," praised another fan.

"I guess you're bringing the heat in the winter," a third follower quipped.

"I have no words for this perfection bye," remarked a fourth admirer.

Jennifer sported a number of sexy swimsuits during her tropical vacay. In another post from her trip, the Hustlers actress showcased her sandy buns in a purple bikini -- a look that has earned more than 4.6 million likes to date.