Sarah Jessica Parker & Co-Stars To Make $1 Million Per Episode For 'SATC' Revival

The returning stars of Sex and the City will make big bucks for the newly announced revival of the hit HBO series.

A new report by Variety has revealed that Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis will each earn more than $1 million per episode for the 10-installment And Just Like That, and will also each serve as executive producers fr the HBO Max revival. Former SATC co-star Kim Cattrall will not return for the big payday.

The new series will follow the three remaining friends as they navigate life and love in the Big Apple while in their 50s.

The paycheck report comes 17 years after the original Sex and the City ended on HBO, with Parker making significantly more than her co-stars as they headed into two big-screen movies. Executive producer Michael Patrick King once addressed Parker's bigger paycheck while speaking on the Origins podcast.

"The show doesn't exist if Sarah Jessica wasn't the blonde star of the show, that's number one," he said per The Daily Mail. "'Kim was not at the height of her career, Kristin was under her in terms of notability, Cynthia was a theater actress and their contracts reflected that status."

Getty Images | Paramount Pictures

While Cynthia Nixon, who played Miranda Hobbes on the show, and Davis, who played Charlotte York, were both fine with their pay, Cattrall, who had a movie career before joining the show as promiscuous PR rep Samantha Jones, never got past the fact that Parker made more than her.

King added that as the show progressed the cast "became a family," but Kim never "mentally" joined the group.

"Kristin and Cynthia went in the light,…they understood it was Sarah Jessica's name, look at the posters," King explained, adding that Cattrall didn't even come around when the cast members all got raises because it was known that Parker got more.

Interestingly, the rumored paycheck check that Cattrall was eyeing back in the day was the $1 million per episode her former castmates will now be getting. Cattrall once told talk show host Jonathan Ross that she demanded more money near the show's end. At the time, she was making a reported $350,000 per episode and asked for $1 million, which was in line with what the stars of rival comedy Friends were making at the end of their run.

"I felt after six years it was time for all of us to participate in the financial windfall of Sex and The City," she said on Friday Night With Jonathan Ross, per E! News. "When they didn't seem keen on that I thought it was time to move on."

Cattrall is now the star of the Fox series Filthy Rich.