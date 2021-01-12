Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Instagram Models

Sara Underwood Sizzles In Shorts That Barely Cover Her Shapely Booty

January 12, 2021
Ana Paula Saenz Flaunts Cleavage & Abs In A Gingham Bikini
Instagram Models
Alisan Duran

Ana Paula Saenz took to her Instagram page on Monday, January 11, to upload a new photo that wowed her 1.3 million followers. In the new post, the 22-year-old model rocked a gingham bikini set that showed off her killer physique and assets for an indoor photo shoot session.

In the saucy snap, Ana was photographed inside her apartment in Dubai. She had the shoot in the living room as the area was bright and well-lit.The babe was seen posing on a dark-colored couch in her sexy bathing suit. She sat on her legs with her thighs spread and placed her hands in between her thighs. Notably, she was holding a remote control with her right hand. She tilted her head as she playfully stuck her tongue out with her pearly whites shown.

The indirect sunlight that came from the nearby window illuminated the scene and her bodacious curves.

The Latina influencer sported a black-and-white two-piece swimsuit that complemented her flawlessly tanned skin. The bikini top featured fully-lined cups that looked tiny against her perky breasts. The plunging neckline also displayed a generous amount of her décolletage, and the underwire structure pushed her breasts upward, making her cleavage pop. The narrow straps clung to her shoulders, highlighting her lean arms.

She wore a matching pair of bottoms that had a simple design. The thong hugged her waist, highlighting her curvy hips. It boasted high leg cuts that showed plenty of skin and helped accentuate her toned thighs. The low-cut waistline allowed her to flaunt her chiseled midsection. Fans couldn't help but notice her taut tummy and abs, expressing their thoughts in the comments.

Ana wore several accessories with her beach attire. She opted for a dainty necklace, a bangle, and two bracelets -- most of which are from luxury brands. She kept her long, brunette hair down, parted in the middle, and styled straight.

Ana credited the professional photographer who took the stunning snapshot by tagging his Instagram page in the caption of the post. As if it was not enough, she added another tag in the picture.

The new update received more than 45,200 likes and over 380 comments within a day of being posted on the popular social media platform. Many of Ana's online admirers flocked to the comments section to write praises and various messages, with many raving about her incredible figure. Others didn't have a lot to say and just dropped a string of emoji.

"You look divine! The set looks amazing on you. What a lucky photographer who got to see all of this," a fan commented.

"You are so cute! Simply beautiful. Your hot body is a bonus," wrote another admirer.

Latest Headlines

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

February 18, 2021

Sarah Ferguson Quips 'I'm A Granny' After Daughter Eugenie Gives Birth To A Baby Boy

February 18, 2021

Joe Biden Is Lying About His Authority Over Student Loan Debt, Former Congressional Candidate Says

February 18, 2021

Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Buxom Curves, Shares Decision To Accentuate Curves

February 18, 2021

Mitt Romney Urges Republicans To Affirm Joe Biden Won Legitimately

February 18, 2021

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.