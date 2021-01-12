Ana Paula Saenz Flaunts Cleavage & Abs In A Gingham Bikini

Ana Paula Saenz took to her Instagram page on Monday, January 11, to upload a new photo that wowed her 1.3 million followers. In the new post, the 22-year-old model rocked a gingham bikini set that showed off her killer physique and assets for an indoor photo shoot session.

In the saucy snap, Ana was photographed inside her apartment in Dubai. She had the shoot in the living room as the area was bright and well-lit.The babe was seen posing on a dark-colored couch in her sexy bathing suit. She sat on her legs with her thighs spread and placed her hands in between her thighs. Notably, she was holding a remote control with her right hand. She tilted her head as she playfully stuck her tongue out with her pearly whites shown.

The indirect sunlight that came from the nearby window illuminated the scene and her bodacious curves. The Latina influencer sported a black-and-white two-piece swimsuit that complemented her flawlessly tanned skin. The bikini top featured fully-lined cups that looked tiny against her perky breasts. The plunging neckline also displayed a generous amount of her décolletage, and the underwire structure pushed her breasts upward, making her cleavage pop. The narrow straps clung to her shoulders, highlighting her lean arms.

She wore a matching pair of bottoms that had a simple design. The thong hugged her waist, highlighting her curvy hips. It boasted high leg cuts that showed plenty of skin and helped accentuate her toned thighs. The low-cut waistline allowed her to flaunt her chiseled midsection. Fans couldn't help but notice her taut tummy and abs, expressing their thoughts in the comments.

Ana wore several accessories with her beach attire. She opted for a dainty necklace, a bangle, and two bracelets -- most of which are from luxury brands. She kept her long, brunette hair down, parted in the middle, and styled straight.

Ana credited the professional photographer who took the stunning snapshot by tagging his Instagram page in the caption of the post. As if it was not enough, she added another tag in the picture.

The new update received more than 45,200 likes and over 380 comments within a day of being posted on the popular social media platform. Many of Ana's online admirers flocked to the comments section to write praises and various messages, with many raving about her incredible figure. Others didn't have a lot to say and just dropped a string of emoji.

"You look divine! The set looks amazing on you. What a lucky photographer who got to see all of this," a fan commented.

"You are so cute! Simply beautiful. Your hot body is a bonus," wrote another admirer.