Trending Stories
Instagram Models

Holly Sonders Rocks A Too-Small Bikini Top And Purple Thigh-High Socks While Stretched Out In Bed

Instagram Models

Vicky Aisha Goes Topless & Bares Juicy Buns In Leather G-String

Instagram Models

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

Instagram Models

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

Instagram Models

Lauren Alexis Flaunts Cuves In Marabou Fur-Trimmed Lingerie: 'Fortnite or Warzone?'

Instagram Models

Devon Windsor Shows Off Tight Body In Unusual Monokini

January 12, 2021
Brit Manuela Accentuates Her Assets In A Sheer Black Bra And Matching Thong
Instagram Models
Naomi Kennedy

Brit Manuela has her 1.2 million Instagram followers talking after posting a sizzling new set of photos to her feed. The model took to her account on Monday, January 11, to share the sizzling double-pic update that has earned nothing but love since going live.

The brunette bombshell looked hotter than ever as she accentuated her ample assets in a set of black lingerie from Adore Me. The coordinated undergarments included a sexy bra with a deep v-neckline that showed off her ample cleavage and bronzed decolletage. It had semi-sheer cups with a striped design that drew even more attention to the babe's busty display. It also had thin spaghetti straps that highlighted her toned arms and shoulders, as well as a thick lace band that wrapped tightly around her ribcage.

Brit also sported a pair of matching panties with the same striped pattern in the steamy duo of snaps. The revealing number boasted a daringly high-cut design that flaunted her toned thighs and curvy hips. It had a thick waistband as well that sat at an angle across her midsection, bringing attention to her tiny waist, taut stomach, and chiseled abs.

The fitness trainer rocked the racy look in Big Bear Lake, California, per the geotag included with the post. She was seen standing in the threshold of a sliding glass door and grasped its thick wooden frame in the first snap while gazing at the camera with a sultry stare.

In the second slide of the upload, Brit posed with her backside to the lens and spread a huge, teeth-baring grin across her face. The turn revealed the daringly cheeky cut of her panties and offered her massive online audience a full-length look at her perky booty.

She wore her dark locks down for the saucy photo op, styling them in loose waves that cascaded behind her back. A pair of dainty stud earrings just barely peek out from underneath her long tresses, while a stack of gold necklaces provided her ensemble with a hint of bling.

Many of Brit's followers took some time to show their admiration for the sultry shots in the comments section, where hundreds flocked to compliment the social media star.

"This set is STUNNING," one person wrote.

"Omgggg you are goals," quipped another fan.

"Beautiful as always," a third follower remarked.

"The most perfect in the worldddd," praised a fourth admirer.

The post has also amassed more than 27,000 likes after just two hours of going live.

Latest Headlines

Mitch McConnell 'Sold His Soul' To Donald Trump, Reporter Says

February 20, 2021

Holly Sonders Rocks A Too-Small Bikini Top And Purple Thigh-High Socks While Stretched Out In Bed

February 20, 2021

NBA Rumors: Clippers Could Acquire PJ Tucker For Lou Williams, 'Bleacher Report' Suggests

February 20, 2021

Donald Trump Is Gearing Up For 'War' On Republican Party, Report Claims

February 20, 2021

Vicky Aisha Goes Topless & Bares Juicy Buns In Leather G-String

February 20, 2021

Michael Moore Slams Rush Limbaugh After His Death For 'Racism' & 'Hate'

February 20, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.