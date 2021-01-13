Trending Stories
January 13, 2021
Izabel Goulart And Neymar's Sister, Rafaella Santos, Flaunt Their Booties In Matching Thongs Without Tops
nsfw
Treva Bowdoin

Former Victoria's Secret model Izabel Goulart and a famous friend brought plenty of heat to Instagram on Monday with a set of sun-drenched snapshots.

For the last few days, Izabel, 36, has been using her IG page to treat her 4.6 million followers to stunning vacation photos taken during her sunny getaway in St. Barths. She's also shared some video footage with her faithful fans, and her scorching-hot bikini body usually steals the spotlight from her idyllic surroundings in these posts. However, her admirers were forced to divide their attention between her and another sunbathing beauty when they feasted their eyes on her latest pair of pics. In them, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model was joined by Rafaella Santos, 24.

Izabel's companion is the younger sister of professional Brazilian soccer star Neymar, and she's become famous in her own right as a model and influencer who can boast over 5.5 million followers on Instagram. When she and Izabel teamed up to pose for pics, they racked up over 44,000 likes over the span of three hours for their efforts.

The women rocked matching bikinis. A tag identified them as designs from Rafaella's fashion range, Hypnotize by Rafa. Their bathing suits featured a small red-and-white checkered pattern allover. The models both paired them with coordinating bucket hats, but they didn't initially wear them on their heads. In Izabel's first photo, they were both using them to cover their bare chests. Their tops were nowhere in sight.

Izabel posed in profile. She got down on her knees on the padded seating of a small boat that was sailing on sapphire blue water. She arched her back and stuck her peachy booty out, revealing that her bottoms were a thong. She sported a set of tan lines from a different swimsuit that had an even skimpier design. Its skinny strings also sat much lower on her hips than the higher waistline of the bottoms she was wearing.

She accessorized with hoop earrings, bracelets, and a pair of black sunglasses with a narrow, streamlined design. She was pictured laughing and throwing her head back. Her friend was positioned right behind her. She gazed directly at the camera, although her eyes were hidden by a pair of dark aviators.

In the second pic, Rafaella was pictured stretched out on her stomach so that her voluptuous derrière was more visible. Her friend was lying on her side behind her with her head facing the opposite direction. Her curvy booty was thrust up.

The pals received a torrent of compliments in the comments section, with Izabel's followers deeming them "stunning," "hot chicks," and "sexy ladies."

