Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Celebrities

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

Instagram Models

Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Buxom Curves, Shares Decision To Accentuate Curves

Instagram Models

Sara Underwood Sizzles In Shorts That Barely Cover Her Shapely Booty

January 11, 2021
Laura Sagra Puts Buns On Display In High-Waisted Denim Shorts And White Crop Top
Instagram Models
Rachel Tsoumbakos

Colombian Instagram model Laura Sagra has once again delighted her 1 million followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Monday, January 11, featured the celebrity in a teeny pair of shorts as she showed off her pert derriere.

Laura posed with her back to the camera while wearing a tight-fitting pair of denim shorts. The hemline curved out over her buns and showed off plenty of her smooth thighs as well. She the Daisy Dukes with a crop top that clung to her form and featured delicate shoestring straps in a halterneck style.

The Instagram sensation's long blond locks were styled in messy waves and parted haphazardly to the side. Her hair cascaded over her back and shoulders, reaching down to the top of her slender waist.

While her back was toward the camera lens, Laura looked over one shoulder at something that was off-screen as she clasped her hands in front of her body. This gave her audience a profile of her pretty face and revealed the gold earrings and chunky-chained necklace that she wore.

Behind the model, a white wall and a couple of wood-stained doors indicated that she was inside when the photo was taken.

Laura's followers were quick to respond after she posted the image. Within two hours, the photo had already garnered an impressive 26,200 likes and more than 300 comments from her adoring fanbase.

"This is how pics should be," one follower wrote in the comments section.

"Gorgeous and hot!!!!" a fan declared.

"Gorgeous," another user simply stated.

"Your body is amazing," a fourth person remarked.

The vast majority of comments were in languages other than English, Repeatedly, the term "hermosa" cropped up. This Spanish word means "beautiful," according to a Google translation. "Maravilhosa" or "marvelous" was another often used word.

In order to avoid the language barrier, many people decided to use emoji rather than words in an effort to show their appreciation for Laura's post. The most popular were the fire, heart-eyes, and red heart emoji. However, with her booty as the focal point, many opted to use the peach one as well.

Laura often flaunts her flawless figure when posting content to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, a popular post last week saw her sitting on the floor with her legs spread while wearing a black lycra and lace bodysuit. It came as no surprise that there was a flurry of activity from her supporters when it came to voicing their opinion on the image.

Latest Headlines

Bill Gates Says Donald Trump Should 'Probably' Be Allowed Back On Social Media

February 18, 2021

Frida Aasen Smolders As She Goes Braless Under Open Blazer

February 18, 2021

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

February 18, 2021

Sarah Ferguson Quips 'I'm A Granny' After Daughter Eugenie Gives Birth To A Baby Boy

February 18, 2021

Joe Biden Is Lying About His Authority Over Student Loan Debt, Former Congressional Candidate Says

February 18, 2021

Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Buxom Curves, Shares Decision To Accentuate Curves

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.