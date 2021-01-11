Trending Stories
January 11, 2021
Tuesday's 'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Lily Learns Billy's Shocking Secret
TV
Rachel Dillin

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, January 12, tease that Billy and Summer clear the air, but Lily happens to overhear the stunning confession. Elsewhere, Amanda hopes to get some information from the woman who gave birth to her, but the history lesson is painful. Finally, a stomach bug causes Abby to think she's pregnant, but the results of her test leave her displeased.

Billy (Jason Thompson) has an apology to give to Summer (Hunter King), according to SheKnows Soaps. However, Lily (Christel Khalil) happens to wake up and overhear him take responsibility for what happened between him and Summer while he was dating her mother, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford). Lily easily puts two and two together, and she asks Billy to clarify. Billy proves he's a changed man by owning up to the mistake to her. He reiterates that he's done many things in his life that he isn't proud of, and he's trying to be a better person now.

Now that the truth is out in the open, and Summer forgives Billy, he's worried that Lily will see him in a different light. Unfortunately, the news is a huge shock for Lily, and she may need some time to consider the whole situation. After all, she has an adult daughter too.

Amanda (Mishael Morgan) finally gets to talk with her biological mother, Naya (Ptosha Storey). Sadly for her, the story that Naya tells her isn't a positive one. What's even worse is, it doesn't seem Naya feels any remorse at giving up Amanda and Hilary. Shockingly, Naya never even knew that Rose passed away, and she is also unaware that Hilary is gone.

Melissa Ordway of the CBS series THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS.
CBS | Sonja Flemming

Although she'd hoped for some closure, things with Naya don't go very well. Imani (Leigh-Ann Rose) even interrupts and demands that Amanda stop blackmailing her mother. In the end, Amanda is devastated by the reasons she was abandoned as a child. She runs straight to Devon (Bryton James) for comfort because there is nobody else for her to turn to.

Finally, Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Chance (Donny Boaz) plan for their future, and they hope to fill the Chancellor Estate with the sounds of laughter and little feet running around. When Abby feels queasy, she wonders if perhaps it's a sign she is pregnant. Unfortunately, she takes a test, and the result is negative. It looks like these two may have to wait another month before becoming expectant parents.

