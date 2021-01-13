Jade Picon Stands In Front Of Magnificent Skyscape While Wearing Skimpy Pink Bikini

Instagram model Jade Picon has outdone a magnificent tropical skyscape while impressing her 10.9 million followers in her recent post. The update, which was posted on Monday, January 11, featured the celebrity in a skimpy bikini while she stood on top of some rocks and in front of a stunning landscape.

It was unclear from the caption, which was written in Portuguese, as to whether the picture was taken at sunrise or with the setting sun. According to a Google translation, Jade did state that it was magical. However, for many of Jade's fans, it didn't matter as they were not looking a the color-shot sky, but rather the Instagram sensation's flawless figure.

Jade stood tall, her arms stretched high into the air as she posed in her bathing suit. The hot pink top featured delicate straps that ran over her shoulders as she posed. The matching thong sat high over her slender hips and drew attention to her pert derriere as she stretched one foot in front of the other and rested it on a rock.

Her dark locks were unstyled and hung down her back in gentle waves as she looked skyward.

In the caption, Jade referenced Fernando de Noronha, which is a volcanic archipelago about 350 kilometers off Brazil's northeast coast. Behind her, the stunning location was covered in a gorgeous pink glow. A section of the forested area and a sandy cove could be seen. Behind that, another rocky outcrop poked up out of the water.

Jade's followers were quick to respond after she posted the image. It only took a day for the photo to rack up a whopping 550,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments from her legion of fans.

The vast majority of the remarks were written in languages other than English. However, the Portuguese word "perfeita" kept cropping up. According to a Google translation, this term means "perfect" in English. "Linda" also made a regular appearance and is a Spanish word for "beautiful."

In order to avoid the language barrier, many of her supporters opted to use emoji rather than words when it came to conveying how they felt about the image. By far, the most popular were the fire, heart-eyes, and red heart emoji. In addition, the fox-with-heart-eyes also got a lot of attention as well.

Jade often flaunts her bikini bod when posting content to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last week she rocked a unique granny square crochet bikini that really got temperatures rising among her fans.